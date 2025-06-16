Will BTS' Jungkook release new music ahead of full-group comeback? Trip to US fuels rumors, fans react

Jungkook was seen departing from Incheon International Airport on June 16, sparking widespread interest among fans. Photos of him circulated rapidly on social media platforms, with many speculating about the purpose behind his trip.

Given that it's just five days since the BTS member was discharged from the military, fans are buzzing with theories of potential new solo music projects.

Jungkook was spotted at Incheon airport, departing for US

Photos of Jungkook's visit to Incheon airport on June 16 morning went viral, with fans attributing his travel to "personal schedules." According to them, the BTS member was headed to the US with his team for work.

In the pictures, he was seen sporting his classic all-black look, which included a full-sleeve t-shirt, mid-rise pants, sneakers, and a cap. Even though he covered his face with a mask, he couldn't escape the fans' eyes.

They quickly snapped his photos while he went through the airport formalities and shared them on social media. Jungkook's travel schedule fueled previous discussions of him releasing new music and embarking on a world tour soon.

As Jin's solo tour is scheduled for June-August, chances of a full-group comeback during that time seem slim. It might get even more delayed with Jungkook being the third BTS member after J-Hope and Jin to deliver solo stuff this year.

Notably, previously, some ticketing sites created Jungkook's profile, and speculations about Jakarta Stadium being booked as a venue for the singer's concert made rounds. However, with the latest photos surfacing, fans were concerned regarding his privacy.

Check out fan reactions to Jungkook's US visit photos

While some fans seemed amused, others expressed frustration regarding the pictures being taken without his consent. Sharing their concerns about a possible privacy breach, they demanded that the posts be taken down.

On the one hand, some fans expressed their excitement about being updated on Jungkook's schedules and even wished him a safe flight. On the other hand, many felt that the original poster and the reposters were undeserving of being the artist's fans due to their intrusive nature.

