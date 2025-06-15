Did Aamir Khan disagree to CBFC’s two suggested cuts in Sitaare Zameen Par? Here’s what it means for the movie

Aamir Khan is set to rule the screens again with his highly anticipated movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, hitting theaters later this week. Amid receiving positive feedback on the trailer and the fans loving Khan and Genelia D’Souza’s pair, The Central Board of Film Certification has suggested some cuts in the film, which were not approved by the actor.

The last-minute hurdle ahead of the movie release could lead to the board not providing a certification to Sitaare Zameen Par, leading the makers to delay the release.

Aamir Khan’s creative vision axed off by CBFC?

As the cast and crew of Sitaare Zameen Par await their movie to be released across the nation, Aamir Khan and the CBFC’s reported clash over a few scenes of the film could lead to a delay in fans witnessing Khan’s magic on the screens again.

According to the reports of Times Now, Aamir is determined to keep all of the scenes in the movie and is firm over his creative vision. The actor claims that every character, movement and dialogue has been curated with a careful intent and context of the storyline.

Furthermore, the Taare Zameen Par star believes that none of the scenes or dialogues should be scrapped from the sequel.

While there has been no word about the situation yet, it is stated that the actor is set to meet with the directors of the CBFC, and put across his point of view again.

Sitaare Zameen Par cleared by British Board; India awaits certification

While the film still awaits a certification from the CFBC in India, the British Board has already given a green signal for Sitaare Zameen Par to be released in their country. The BBFC has cleared the film with a 12A certification and has stated that it includes “discrimination and moderate sex references.”

For the movie, Aamir Khan, according to the trailer that was previously released, will portray the role of a basketball coach. He will train a team of disabled kids, while Genelia will play his love interest.

The movie is scheduled for a June 20 release, but all await CBFC’s decision.

