Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta's Rs 700 crore net worth to Rs 1 crore car: Here's everything about his lifestyle

Thanks to Shark Tank India, we are now acquainted with the tireless efforts and strategies that go behind establishing a high-value startup. Aman Gupta, the co-founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle, is a familiar face to Indian audiences, thanks to his prominent role as one of the primary investors on the show. BoAt is one of India's leading suppliers of audio products.

Advertisement

Aman is a go-getter and is never afraid to speak his mind. With his witty remarks and honest feedback, Aman soon made a place in the viewers' hearts. His business insights continue to encourage youth to develop their business acumen. Let's take a look at how it all started and how far he has come in his self-made adventure.

Who is Aman Gupta? Shark Tank India Judge's Net Worth, Lifestyle

Aman Gupta is a highly strategic investor and skilled entrepreneur. The multi-millionaire businessman is behind boAt's massive popularity nationwide for creating affordable and stylish audio gadgets. Born in New Delhi, India, Aman is a graduate of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh College. He has also done an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the prestigious Indian School of Business.

The business tycoon is generously rewarded for his business skills and hard work. He is married to Priya Dagar, a celebrated environmentalist and a policy advisor at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The happy couple is parents to two beautiful daughters.

Advertisement

Aman Gupta's net worth is estimated at Rs 720 crores as of 2024, which primarily comes from boAt's massive success and his calculated investments.

Aman Gupta's house and car collection

Aman is the proud owner of a luxurious bungalow in Delhi, which is a reflection of his enormous fortune. One of his houses in South Delhi costs Rs 15 crore. He also owns a luxurious 7,200-square-foot apartment in Gurugram.

The 43-year-old is a gearhead who owns multiple high-end cars in his collection. He owns the BMW 7 series, which costs over Rs 1 crore, and the BMW X1, priced at Rs 40 lakh.

Aman takes pride in the fact that an Indian-made company has successfully broken into the international market and that his journey has inspired many youngsters to embark on entrepreneurial journeys of their own. He recalled how many people tried to demotivate him when he wanted to launch his startup, but he paid no heed to such comments.

Advertisement

BoAt had a rather humble beginning in a small cafe in Hauz Khas Village. Today, Aman Gupta and BoAt encourage future entrepreneurs to believe in their vision and to continue to hustle despite the setbacks.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s body language changed after moving to Hollywood? Listen to what THIS famous Psychotherapist has to say

ALSO READ: Meet Leena Tewari who bought Rs 703 crore duplex in Mumbai's Worli: Who is this billionaire and what's her story?