Who is Vijay Mallya’s first wife? Everything about his lavish lifestyle, 3 wives, net worth and cars

Vijay Mallya, the ‘King of Good Times’, has always garnered the attention of the media and public. Whether it's his extravagant lifestyle, luxurious properties or personal life, the business tycoon’s life sparks debates and discussions. The once-celebrated businessman rose to fame due to his expansive ventures in aviation, liquor, and sports. However, despite financial status and lavish lifestyle, his life wasn’t rosy. Over the years, Mallya's name has been associated with numerous legal challenges, public scrutiny, and allegations of fraudulent activities.

Advertisement

Here’s a quick look at his personal and professional trajectory.

Vijay Mallya’s First Wife

Vijay Mallya married thrice and has three children. His first wife, Sameera Tyabji, was a former Air India hostess. They met in 1986, during a business trip to the United States. After several interactions, Vijay proposed to Sameera mid-air. Their love story created headlines, and within a year, they tied the knot. Later, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Siddharth. When the couple moved to England, their personal life took a major turn, and their marriage came to an end.

Vijay Mallya’s Second Wife

Next, he got hitched to Rekha, his childhood friend who was also an Air Hostess. At that time, Rekha was navigating a separation. From her previous marriages, she had two children, Kabir and Laila.

Years passed, and Vijay and Rekha's relationship strengthened, leading to their marriage in 1993. He also adopted Rekha’s daughter Laila, whereas the couple welcomed two daughters, Leanna and Tanya. Since the media and public were keenly interested in their relationship, Rekha maintained a low profile.

Advertisement

Other than his business empire and controversies, Vijay’s personal relationships and marriage have equally kept the audience hooked. As he expanded his empire across aviation, real estate, and beverages, he was hailed as the ‘King of Good Times’. At just 28, he was announced Chairman of United Breweries Group.

Vijay Mallya's alleged third wife, Pinky

There have been speculations that Mallya married for the third time. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Reportedly, he also married former Kingfisher Airlines employee, Pinky Lalwani. They were apparently spotted together during the hearings of Mallya’s court cases.

Vijay Mallya’s Business Timeline

In 2005, he launched top-class aviation services, Kingfisher Airlines, which struggled financially and was later shut down.

In 2008, Mallya purchased the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team for reportedly Rs 476 crore, making it the second-most expensive franchise at that time.

In 2013, Vijay Mallya’s net worth was estimated to be around 750 million dollars. His private jets and luxury yachts screamed pure luxury and his lavish way of living.

Advertisement

In 2016, Mallya exited India and allegedly defaulted on loans worth over Rs 9,000 crore. However, in the recent podcast, Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, the businessman stated that he "didn't do anything wrong" and that the stories were fabricated by the media and critics. In 2017, in a case linked to Kingfisher’s downfall, the Supreme Court declared him guilty.

Cut to 2022, despite the ongoing legal issues and controversies, Vijay Mallya’s net worth was estimated to be around 1.2 billion dollars, which is Rs 10,297 crore.

Vijay Mallya’s Lavish Properties

In London, he owns Numbers 18 and 19 on Cornwall Terrace, a historic property built in 1823. In 2015, he purchased Ladywalk Mansion in Hertfordshire. In addition, Mallya owns a $2.4 million penthouse and three condos in Trump Plaza, New York, two of which he shares with his daughter. He also owns a luxurious estate near Cannes, France. In India, he has a seaside bungalow on Napean Sea Road in Mumbai, known as Niladari. Furthermore, his list of properties includes a penthouse in Kingfisher Towers, Bangalore, and a mansion in California.

Advertisement

To conclude, Mallya owns approximately 26 properties across India and Europe, and it is also true that he had to sell a few due to his inability to repay loans.

Vijay Mallya’s Car Collection

Known for having a huge car collection, Mallya continues to live a lavish lifestyle. His collection includes a Mercedes 220SE, which he has parked at his Mandwa home. To everyone’s surprise, the company only produced 2,729 cars, and Vijay owns one.

As a lover of sports cars, he owned a two-seater red Ferrari 328 GTS, launched in 1985. Moreover, he also had a Herald during his college days and a white Rolls-Royce Ghost.

As Vijay Mallya turns 70 this year, his life story will forever be etched in history. His cases and controversies have also become a symbol of India’s struggles with high-profile financial offenders. Nonetheless, to date, the Indian fugitive, former businessman, and politician continues to garner attention and make headlines.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Zee News, Economic Times platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How much did Vijay Mallya's lavish 60th birthday party in Goa cost? Enrique Iglesias, Sonu Nigam and 200 guests attended