Who are Mithun Chakraborty's children? Meet 4 star-kids shaping actor's legacy

Mithun Chakraborty is one of the most loved actors of his time. Be it his acting skills, his looks, or his dancing skills, his fans loved all of them. His Bollywood journey was truly remarkable, and there is no denying this fact. But his personal life, too, remained a matter of interest. It is a well-known fact that the actor had two wives: the first was Helena Luke, and the second was Yogeeta Bali. Let us introduce you to his 4 kids, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Ushmey Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty, and Dishani Chakraborty.

Mahaakshay Chakraborty

The star kid was born in 1984 to Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali. He, too, has stepped into the acting field just like his dad. Mahaakshay Chakraborty made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with a movie titled Jimmy. It was a thriller genre film that did not have a significant impact on the audience. He has appeared in several other films, including Haunted 3D and Loot, among others. He was also seen in the 2025 hit Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

Ushmey Chakraborty

Born four years after his elder brother, Mahaakshay, Ushmey Chakraborty also followed the footsteps of both his father and brother. He's multi-talented, and this is proven by his involvement in various aspects of filmmaking, including acting, directing, writing, and producing films and shorts such as Phir Kabhi (2008), Life Somewhere (2010), Lucky Man (2013), and Gay, Asian, Immigrant (2022).

Namashi Chakraborty

Namashi, too, just like his brothers and dad, could not stay away from the glamor world. He made his Big Bollywood debut with Bad Boy. This film, released in 2023, was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Now he is all set to shine in The Bengal Files.

Dishani Chakraborty

Not many know that Mithun Chakraborty and his 2nd wife, Yogeeta Bali, also adopted a girl and named her Dishani Chakraborty. The veteran actors discovered an infant abandoned Dishani. She graduated from the New York Film Academy and is eager to pursue a career in acting. This star kid is quite popular on social media.

