Tara Sutaria wears only blazer and no pants in latest look and it is serving HOT corporate energy

Ever since Tara Sutaria has cut her hair short, she has been embracing corporate looks right, left, and center. It’s either a three-piece office siren look or a bold CEO-core aesthetic– anything in between is out of fashion for Sutaria currently. The diva, yet again, served another swoon-worthy corporate fit, however, it was far from formal and leaned towards the sultry side.

The Student of the Year 2 actress took to Instagram to post a carousel of sultry pictures and left her fans smitten. The fashionista wore a single-breasted blazer and exuded a smoldering charm. The boxy shoulder blazer featured large lapel collars and a relaxed silhouette for a bold and fierce appeal. The actress went shirtless and ditched pants as well, serving a hot and feminine flair.

Further accentuating her sultry sway, the Ek Villain Returns actress flung on slingback heels. Sutaria knew just the vibe she was going for as the pointed heels added a steamy edge to her black and white portrait.

Going for the trendy, gold-girly aesthetic, Tara wore statement-gilded tops. The chunky golden earrings minimally accessorized her fiery outfit and accentuated her feminine flair without being too dramatic.

Tara Sutaria’s bold makeup

Tara’s bold glam perfectly fit with her smoldering photoshoot. She boasted a contoured base for a snatched look, topped up with blush and highlighter. The actress further added shimmer on her eyelids, accentuating her eye makeup with winged eyeliner. Sutaria rounded up her glam with dark red lipstick, exuding killer vibes. She side-swept her short hair, aligning with her off-duty, CEO-core aesthetic.

A few days earlier, the Apurva actress dished out a goddess-like charm in a backless, plunging neckline white dress. The diva looked absolutely ethereal in the full-length gown, making her fans skip their heartbeat with her mesmerizing appearance. While Tara’s latest blazer-only look took our breaths away, we expect more office-siren flair from the stunning fashionista.

