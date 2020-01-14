Home
/
Photos
/
Mahira Sharma
/
Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's THESE unknown facts will take you by surprise

Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's THESE unknown facts will take you by surprise

Mahira Sharma is currently a part of Bigg Boss 13. She has been grabbing major headlines due to her closeness with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra. Today, check out these interesting and unknown facts about Mahira Sharma.
869 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Facts about Mahira Sharma

    Facts about Mahira Sharma

    Mahira Sharma is currently a part of Bigg Boss 13. She has been grabbing major headlines due to her closeness with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra and her controversial fights with contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. The stunning beauty is considered to be one of the entertaining and strong contestants of the show. In the recent episode, Chhabra and Mahira were seen relaxing in the bedroom area when Paras kissed on Mahira's cheeks and later revealed that he made a decision that he wouldn't get up until he kissed her. His behaviour angered Mahira and she pushed him hard. The gorgeous diva also warned him and said that she will one day cut his lips because of his kissing habit. The growing closeness between Mahira and Paras is definitely creating a lot of buzz. Some fans are also rooting for the couple. As we look forward to watching what happens next, check out these interesting and unknown facts about Mahira Sharma.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Born in Jammu and Kashmir

    Born in Jammu and Kashmir

    The gorgeous diva was born on 25 November 1997 in Jammu and Kashmir. She completed her graduation from the University of Mumbai in Mumbai.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Started as a model

    Started as a model

    Before getting into the acting business, Mahira began her career as a model. She started modelling at the age of 17.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Siblings

    Siblings

    Mahira has a younger brother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Acting debut

    Acting debut

    She made her acting debut with serial "Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan".

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 8
    Naagin 3

    Naagin 3

    The actress essayed the role of Jamini in the drama series Naagin 3. She also appeared as a judge in reality TV show "MTV date to remember" in 2018.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Part of Punjabi music videos

    Part of Punjabi music videos

    She has been a part of several Punjabi music videos like Lehenga, Gal Karke, Yaari and more.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 8
    Relationship status

    Relationship status

    Relationship status

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes\' family moments are all things heart; Check it out
PHOTOS: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes' family moments are all things heart; Check it out
Dabangg star Salman Khan rejected THESE films in his career; Find out
Dabangg star Salman Khan rejected THESE films in his career; Find out
Varun Dhawan shares an amazing bond with co stars Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia & others; Here\'s Proof
Varun Dhawan shares an amazing bond with co stars Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia & others; Here's Proof
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s characters from THESE Bollywood films are remarkable; Check it out
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s characters from THESE Bollywood films are remarkable; Check it out
Neha Kakkar: Indian Idol 11 judge shares a special bond with Aditya Narayan; See Photos
Neha Kakkar: Indian Idol 11 judge shares a special bond with Aditya Narayan; See Photos
PHOTOS: Neha Kakkar\'s travel style is all about comfort; Check out
PHOTOS: Neha Kakkar's travel style is all about comfort; Check out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement