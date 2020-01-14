/
Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's THESE unknown facts will take you by surprise
Mahira Sharma is currently a part of Bigg Boss 13. She has been grabbing major headlines due to her closeness with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra. Today, check out these interesting and unknown facts about Mahira Sharma.
Facts about Mahira Sharma
Mahira Sharma is currently a part of Bigg Boss 13. She has been grabbing major headlines due to her closeness with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra and her controversial fights with contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. The stunning beauty is considered to be one of the entertaining and strong contestants of the show. In the recent episode, Chhabra and Mahira were seen relaxing in the bedroom area when Paras kissed on Mahira's cheeks and later revealed that he made a decision that he wouldn't get up until he kissed her. His behaviour angered Mahira and she pushed him hard. The gorgeous diva also warned him and said that she will one day cut his lips because of his kissing habit. The growing closeness between Mahira and Paras is definitely creating a lot of buzz. Some fans are also rooting for the couple. As we look forward to watching what happens next, check out these interesting and unknown facts about Mahira Sharma.
Born in Jammu and Kashmir
The gorgeous diva was born on 25 November 1997 in Jammu and Kashmir. She completed her graduation from the University of Mumbai in Mumbai.
Started as a model
Before getting into the acting business, Mahira began her career as a model. She started modelling at the age of 17.
Siblings
Mahira has a younger brother.
Acting debut
She made her acting debut with serial "Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan".
Naagin 3
The actress essayed the role of Jamini in the drama series Naagin 3. She also appeared as a judge in reality TV show "MTV date to remember" in 2018.
Part of Punjabi music videos
She has been a part of several Punjabi music videos like Lehenga, Gal Karke, Yaari and more.
Relationship status
