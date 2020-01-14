Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's THESE unknown facts will take you by surprise

1 / 8

Facts about Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma is currently a part of Bigg Boss 13. She has been grabbing major headlines due to her closeness with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra and her controversial fights with contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. The stunning beauty is considered to be one of the entertaining and strong contestants of the show. In the recent episode, Chhabra and Mahira were seen relaxing in the bedroom area when Paras kissed on Mahira's cheeks and later revealed that he made a decision that he wouldn't get up until he kissed her. His behaviour angered Mahira and she pushed him hard. The gorgeous diva also warned him and said that she will one day cut his lips because of his kissing habit. The growing closeness between Mahira and Paras is definitely creating a lot of buzz. Some fans are also rooting for the couple. As we look forward to watching what happens next, check out these interesting and unknown facts about Mahira Sharma.

Photo Credit : Instagram