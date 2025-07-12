Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Holds steady on second Friday, Back on track to 100cr

Jurassic World: Rebirth held steady on its second Friday, fending off competition from Superman and a couple of Hindi releases. The film grossed Rs. 3.25 crore approx yesterday, dropping just around 10 per cent from the previous day. With that, its eight-day total stands at Rs. 64.50 crore (USD 7.50 million) approx.

The previous two Jurassic films, Fallen Kingdom and Dominion, suffered over 20 per cent drops on their second Fridays when faced with new releases. A similar dip was expected for Rebirth, especially after its weekday declines, which would not have been good. Rebirth avoided that drop and has now set itself up for a good second weekend.

The film had a solid first weekend with a healthy trend last week, which gave it a shot at Rs. 100 crore plus final. However, the weekdays saw steeper-than-expected drops, which seemed to put that out of reach. Now, with this hold yesterday, Rs. 100 crore is back on the menu again.

Jurassic is one of the most lucrative Hollywood franchises in India. The original Jurassic Park adjusts to over Rs. 300 crore today, the legacy sequel Jurassic World also comes over Rs. 200 crore. While Rebirth may not match the heights of its predecessors, it is a course correction from the franchise low of Dominion. Notably, in most of the countries, Rebirth is projected to end below Dominion, but in India, it is headed to finish over it by a good 20-30 per cent.

The box office collections of Jurassic World: Rebirth in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 61.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. Total Rs. 64.50 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are excluding 3D charges. Including 3D charges, Jurassic World: Rebirth grossed Rs. 3.75 crore on its second Friday and the total gross stands at Rs. 73.25 crore (USD 8.55 million).



