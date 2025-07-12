What did Russell Wilson do for his 9th wedding anniversary with Ciara? From paella to jet skis

Ciara and Russell Wilson just hit nine years of marriage, and they did it in full throttle. Trading routines for romance, the couple jetted off to Spain for a luxury vacation that mixed wild fun with meaningful memories.

From zipping through the water to cozy dinners and nights out, the two packed their itinerary with everything but rest. The trip, planned entirely by the New York Giants quarterback, came with surprise adventures and a visible dose of chemistry, all documented on Ciara’s Instagram.

Sun, speed, and Spanish cuisine

The celebration was far from laid-back. Ciara shared snapshots of the action on July 7, captioned simply: “Spain, Actually.” Her feed included footage of jet skiing, yacht cruising, and beachside dancing. There were late nights at local clubs, meals featuring traditional paella, and even a flamenco show.

The ‘Goodies’ singer made sure to credit her husband for pulling it all off. “Thank you, my love @dangerusswilson, for planning the best anniversary trip I could’ve asked for,” she commented under the post.

Nine years strong

Before the trip made headlines, the couple posted anniversary tributes that gave fans a deeper look into their relationship. “9 years of pure joy, laughter, growth, and love,” Ciara wrote. “There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you.”

Wilson matched her energy. In an Instagram post of a clip filled with the couple’s memories together, he wrote, “From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way… You light up my life in ways words can’t explain.”

Ciara and Russell: Built to last

They have come a long way since meeting at a basketball game in 2015. Married in a secret ceremony in England a year later, they now raise four children together: daughters Sienna (8) and Amora (1), son Win (5), and Ciara’s son Future Zahir (11).

If their latest trip proves anything, it’s that they are still all in—and perhaps thinking about baby number “cinco (five).”