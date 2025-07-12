Dhadak 2: What’s the story of Pariyerum Perumal? The Tamil film Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri starrer is a remake of

Finally, after a lot of waiting and delays, the trailer of Dhadak 2 was released. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer’s trailer surely excited everyone for the film. At the trailer launch recently, producer Karan Johar revealed that this film is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Let us give you a brief about the story of the Tamil film.

Pariyerum Perumal’s storyline

Pariyerum Perumal is a 2018 Tamil film directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Pa. Ranjith. The meaning of this title in English is ‘The God on a Horse’. It is the story of a young man from a Dalit caste who dreams of becoming a lawyer. With this dream, he joins a law college in Tirunelveli without a hint of any caste bias that is going to pose as one of the biggest hurdles in his life.

After entering the college, he befriends Jothi Mahalakshmi, a girl who belongs to an upper caste. Their friendship is not looked upon with high regard by Jo’s family and her friends. Her family starts having issues due to their caste supremacy. As the boy tries hard to focus on his studies, he faces a lot of humiliation, beatings and is mentally tortured for crossing the boundaries and becoming friends with an upper caste girl.

Despite facing all this trauma, the boy holds his head high and refuses to be broken and holds on to his belief in justice and humanity.

Pariyerum Perumal’s climax

The boy in the end confronts Jo’s father with his brutal honesty and confidence and tells him that he does not intend to fall in love with his daughter but only wants to be treated equally. He just wants to get the same respect and dignity as anyone else. This emotional moment makes Jo’s father rethink his actions.

The film ends with the boy walking into his college with his head held high. His confidence and urge to be treated equally finally won. Top of Form

Cast of Pariyerum Perumal

Kathir plays the role of Parumal, the boy who aspires to become a lawyer. Anandhi plays Jothi Mahalakshmi, the girl who becomes friends with Parumal.

