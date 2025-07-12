'Hobipalloza': BTS' J-Hope poses in front of Berlin Wall as fans adorn city with posters and themed cafes

J-Hope is gearing up to electrify the 2025 Lollapalooza Berlin crowd, and he's currently in the city preparing for his high-energy performance. A day before taking the stage, the K-pop star was spotted exploring Berlin's iconic landmarks, and capturing the sights through photos. Fans showered him with love and enthusiasm, by adorning the city with special themed cafes.

J-Hope revisits the Berlin Wall after 7 years

Before J-Hope's Lollapalooza Berlin performance, he is spending his free time sightseeing. Recently, he was seen posing in front of the Berlin Wall. The BTS member exuded his usual cool dude look in a blue t-shirt, denim jeans, blue and white sneakers and cap. In a fan shared video, he can be seen waiting patiently for a woman to finish her photo session, after which he posed there himself.

His kind and down-to-earth nature is evident from the courteous act. Fans took clips of the incident and shared it online. They found him "cute" and felt that he gave off relatable "tourist vibes."

The Killin' It Girl singer also shared the photos from his Berlin Wall visit on his Instagram story, updating his fans on his whereabouts. The recent snaps sparked nostalgia, with fans reminiscing about J-Hope's previous photos taken at the same location 7 years ago.

J-Hope's Berlin fans set up themed cafes for him ahead of his Lollapalooza act

To celebrate J-Hope's visit to the Belin, fans pulled out all the stops. They adorned cafes filled with the artist's binded photos, posters and floral arrangements, showcasing their admiration and dedication for him. It was their way of giving him a warm welcome back to the city. They also played the K-pop boy bands songs in the cafe to set its mood. Overall, Berlin can be said to be ready for "Hobipalooza."

J-Hope's Lollapalooza performance will take place on July 13 at the Telekom Main Stage from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (local time). Fans are abuzz with excitement to see him set the stage ablaze with his set. For fans unable to attend the event in person, it will be streamed live on its official YouTube channel.

