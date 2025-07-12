BTS ranks No 1 in July brand reputation rankings followed by SEVENTEEN and BIGBANG, know Top 10 list

The boy group's brand reputation rankings for July 2025, based on the data from June 12 to July 12, have been released. The list was formed by analyzing the K-pop bands' consumer engagement, media presence, and community impact through big data gathered over a month. This month's list features popular names like BTS, SEVENTEEN, BIGBANG, EXO, and more, who have been ranked based on a comprehensive analysis.

BTS secures the highest brand reputation index among boy bands in July

BTS clinched the top spot of the K-pop boy group brand reputation rankings in July, with a total of 10,128,032 brand value points. They were at No. 2 last month. The reason for their swift growth in popularity can be aligned with the growing excitement regarding their full-group comeback. All seven members of the boy band completed their mandatory services last month and announced the release of a new album during the Spring of 2026.

SEVENTEEN closely follows BTS in July's brand reputation ranking

BTS' HYBE LABELS juniors SEVENTEEN took the No. 2 spot with a brand reputation index of 6,230,280. SEVENTEEN is one of the hottest group's currently, following their latest comeback with HAPPY BURSTDAY album. They celebrated their decade-long career in the K-pop industry with the album.

Recently, they made another thrilling announcement of a new subunit formation with hip-hop unit members S.Coups and Mingyu, adding to the buzz around the group. Following them, we have BIGBANG in the list at No. 3. The group, whose comeback is set to take place next year, continued to hold strong at the spot for the third consecutive month, with a total of 3,342,244 brand points. They still enjoy an endearing popularity even though the members have not released a group album since their 2022 track Still Life.

Top 10 of July boy group brand reputation rankings

BTS SEVENTEEN BIGBANG SHINee EXO ENHYPEN Super Junior NCT ATEEZ BOYNEXTDOOR

The rest of the groups in the top 30 list include– Stray Kids, INFINITE, BTOB, RIIZE, WINNER, THE BOYZ, ASTRO, TWS, MONSTA X, VIXX, Wanna One, ZEROBASEONE, ONF, Highlight, TVXQ, GOT7, 2PM, TREASURE, TXT, and CRAVITY.

