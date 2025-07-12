Peddi: Ram Charan unveils Shiva Rajkumar’s first look as Gournaidu from sports actioner, ‘Honoured to be sharing screen…’

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on March 27, 2026. The upcoming movie features Shiva Rajkumar playing a supporting character, and the makers unveiled his first look for his 63rd birthday.

Ram Charan wishes Shiva Rajkumar on his 63rd birthday

Ram Charan took to his social media handle to share the first look of Shiva Rajkumar from Peddi. Unveiling the Kannada superstar’s character, the actor said, “Happy Birthday Shiva Rajkumar garu !! GOURNAIDU will be celebrated and loved. Honoured to be sharing screen with you in #Peddi.”

Here’s the official post by Ram Charan:

For those unaware, Shiva Rajkumar is celebrating his 63rd birthday on July 12, 2025. The Kannada superstar, who has led an illustrious career in cinema, will be appearing alongside the RRR actor for the first time.

Talking about Shiva Rajkumar’s work, the actor will next be appearing in the lead role for the movie 666 Operation Dream Theatre. The upcoming drama thriller is helmed by Sapta Sagaradaache Ello director Hemanth M Rao.

The film, which has Daali Dhananjaya in the co-lead, is said to be an epic journey featuring Shiva Rajkumar as an old-school spy within a retro setup.

Here’s the latest look from 666 Operation Dream Theatre

About Peddi

Peddi is an upcoming sports action drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film starring Ram Charan in the lead role features him as a cricket maverick in a village-based flick.

With Shiva Rajkumar in a supporting role, the film features Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the movie’s musical tracks and background scores will be crafted by AR Rahman.

Coming to Ram Charan’s work front, the actor was last seen in a lead role for director Shankar’s Game Changer. The political action drama featured the story of Ram Nandhan, an IAS officer who tries to reform the political system of his state.

With Charan in the lead, the flick had Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Anjali, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, following the shoot of Peddi, the actor is next set to join hands with director Sukumar for the tentatively titled RC17.

