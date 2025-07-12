Superman Box Office: Takes Off with Rs. 8 Crore first day in India, Third Biggest for DC

Superman landed in India yesterday with a first-day collection of Rs. 7.75-8 crore (USD 900K) approx. The opening ranks as the third-highest for a DC film in the country, behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Black Adam, while surpassing The Batman. The numbers also compare well to director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Rs. 8.25 crore), despite that film having a stronger Marvel branding.

The top first-day grossers for DC in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Batman v Superman 2016 Rs. 11.40 cr. 2 Black Adam 2022 Rs. 8.25 cr. 3 Superman 2025 Rs. 8.00 cr. 4 Justice League 2022 Rs. 7.50 cr. 5 The Batman 2022 Rs. 7.00 cr.

Some of the films in the above list had previews before the first day. The numbers above are excluding those previews.

The superhero genre is a major draw for Indian audiences when it comes to Hollywood films,, however, that success has largely been driven by Marvel. DC has historically lagged behind. While several Marvel titles have grossed over Rs. 100 crore, with the biggest going well over Rs. 400 crore, DC is yet to hit that mark. The top grossing DC title in India remains Joker, with Rs. 84 crore.

Director James Gunn’s brand of filmmaking resonates more with the West than India. His Guardians films were among the lower-performing entries from the MCU in India as compared to the West. Moreover, the superhero genre itself has seen a slowdown in recent years, following a peak in the late 2010s and early 2020s.

Taking all of that into account, the opening for Superman is a respectable one. In fact, relative to its softer start overseas outside the US, India is among the better markets for it. The film will aim to get a good growth over the weekend and then sustain from there.

NOTE: All the numbers mentioned are excluding 3D charges. Including 3D charges, Superman grossed Rs. 8.75 crore (USD 1 million) approx on its first day in India.

