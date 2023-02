Dhanush attends trailer launch of Vaathi

Dhanush next is a bilingual film helmed by Venky Atluri titled Sir in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil. This film will also mark his official debut in Tollywood. It is one of the most awaited films and the anticipation has been sky-high ever since its inception. This highly-awaited film will hit the big screens on the 2nd of December this year. Directed by Venky Atluri, the project will star Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. Today, the trailer was released at a grand event held in Hyderabad. Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon caught the limelight with their stylish entries at the event.