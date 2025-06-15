BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jisoo crowned Best Solo Idols at 2025 Top Ten Awards, know who won Best Actor and Actress

Two of K-pop’s most beloved stars, BTS’ Kim Taehyung (V) and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, have once again proven their global power. The duo won top honors in the Best Solo Idol categories at the 13th Top Ten Awards (TTA), hosted by Ten Asia. They secured their victories with overwhelming support from fans.

V claims victory right after military discharge

Fresh off his military discharge on June 10, Kim Taehyung made an instant splash with a big win. He secured the Best Solo Idol (Male) award with 52.11% of the total votes. This marks his second TTA win. The recognition was met with widespread excitement. It came just days after he completed his mandatory 18-month military service alongside BTS leader Kim Namjoon (RM).

The singer will receive a physical trophy to commemorate the achievement. As news of his win spread, the hashtag celebrating his name quickly trended across social platforms.

Jisoo sweeps the female Solo Idol category

In the female category, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo emerged victorious with 62.6% of the votes. This made her the Best Solo Idol (Female) at this year’s TTA. Known for her successful solo debut and global brand influence, Jisoo’s win didn’t come as a surprise.

Her loyal fanbase had rallied strongly throughout the voting period. She, too, will receive a physical trophy, adding another achievement to her flourishing solo career.

List of major TTA 2025 winners

Aside from the solo categories, the Top Ten Awards 2025 also honored a mix of idol groups and actors:

Best Idol Group (Male): ASTRO

Best Idol Group (Female): NiziU

Best Actor: Cha Eun Woo

Best Actress: Kim Hye Yoon

The winners reflected a mix of fresh popularity and longtime fan loyalty, with each category driven heavily by public voting.

Fans celebrate their favorites

The announcement of the results caused a flurry of reactions online. Fans of BTS’ V flooded social media with celebratory messages. They are especially touched by the timing; his award win arrived just days after completing his service. Many praised his continued influence even during his hiatus.

Jisoo’s fans also celebrated the milestone by revisiting clips from her solo performances, fan cams, and fashion campaigns. The win was seen as recognition of her strong identity as both a BLACKPINK member and an independent artist.

ASTRO fans are celebrating a double dose of joy as both the group and Cha Eun Woo receive major recognition. Meanwhile, Kim Hye Yoon’s fans are equally proud and cheering her on for her recent achievement.

