Housefull 5 crosses Rs 200 crore at global box office in 9 days, Akshay Kumar-led aims to be successful film

Akshay Kumar's latest outing, Housefull 5, is holding up well at the box office. The 5th installment of the popular comedy franchise has achieved a significant milestone and is poised to become a successful venture at the box office.

Housefull 5 storms past the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 stormed past the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just 9 days of its theatrical run. The movie has raked in over Rs 155 crore gross from the domestic markets while foreign territories have contributed around Rs 48 crore.

Currently, the total cumulative gross of Housefull 5 stands at Rs 203 crore worldwide at the box office. According to the trends, the movie is expected to experience a significant surge on its second Sunday today.

Housefull 5 targets Rs 275 crore finish globally

The Akshay Kumar starrer met with mixed reactions from the audience and critics, which hampered its business to a significant extent. However, whatever Housefull 5 is doing at the box office, it definitely serves as a relief for the actor, as his last few movies couldn't attract much audience to the cinemas.

Directed by Tushar Mansukhani, the comedy caper is expected to gross around Rs 275 crore globally during its theatrical run, with an average verdict.

It is worth noting that the movie has a production budget of Rs 225 crore, making it the costliest comedy film in Bollywood.

Housefull 5 set to face Sitaare Zameen Par from next weekend

Starring an ensemble star cast, Housefull 5 is all set to face Aamir Khan's upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. Reportedly, the sports comedy drama is releasing on 3,000 screens across the nation, which has the potential to dent the business of Akshay Kumar's movie.

All eyes are now on the box office trends of Housefull 5 and how it will perform against the Aamir Khan movie.

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collections

Particulars Box Office India Rs 155 crore Overseas Rs 48 crore (est.) Total Rs 203 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

