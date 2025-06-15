BREAKING: Rishab Shetty and Kantara Chapter 1 crew narrowly escape as their boat topples inside Mani reservoir

Rishab Shetty’s forthcoming project, the prequel to his award-winning film, Kantara Chapter 1, has been in the headlines frequently due to one or another accident that keeps taking place on the sets.

Yet again, the shooting of the film came to a standstill after the actor himself, along with 30 other crew members, narrowly escaped an accident inside the Mani reservoir in Karnataka.

Advertisement

Rishab Shetty narrowly escapes as their boat topples during Kantara Chapter 1 shoot

According to an NDTV report, a boat carrying Rishab Shetty along with 30 other crew members of Kantara Chapter 1 has apparently capsized and toppled over in the shallow area of the Mani reservoir.

The cause of the accident is currently uncertain; however, all the people on board the boat have escaped narrowly but unhurt, including Rishab himself. However, the mishap resulted in the loss of the filming equipment, including essential cameras, which are now lost to water.

Police investigation was issued after a boat mishap on Kantara Chapter 1 sets

Soon after the incident, the nearest Thirthahalli police were informed of the situation, and they visited the site to assess the damage caused swiftly. An investigation is underway, as it is yet to be seen how much damage the mishap has caused.

A PTI report quoted a senior crew member from the sets of Kantara Chapter 1, who claimed that everybody panicked after the boat capsized in the middle of the reservoir. However, since the level of the water was relatively shallow, everybody was able to make it out quickly and reach the shore without any injury.

Advertisement

Kantara Chapter 1 makers dismissed postponement rumors

For a considerable period, rumours had surfaced about the film being postponed from its pre-scheduled October 2 release. The speculations kept on getting fuelled more and more since there had been no new update issued by the makers.

However, on several occasions later on, the makers did reconfirm that the film was on time and there was no delay from its scheduled theatrical release date.

ALSO READ: Nivetha Thomas' then and now transformation turns heads after her recent public appearance