MONSTA X's Minhyuk feels 'incredibly frustrated' with dating rumors and hateful posts targeting family: 'Too much to bear..'

Recently, MONSTA X member Minhyuk has found himself at the center of an emotional storm. Following days of harsh criticism and swirling rumors about his personal life, the idol reached out directly to fans. Through the private messaging platform Bubble, he delivered a heartfelt and vulnerable message.

In the lengthy post, Minhyuk expressed his deep regret for letting down fans, especially those who had been anticipating the group's 10th anniversary. Without naming any particular incident, he addressed the tension that has been building around him. It's widely believed to be linked to recent dating rumors circulating on social media.

Minhyuk’s apology to MONBEBE

Minhyuk began his message with a sincere apology, acknowledging the disappointment felt by fans. “I sincerely apologize to MONBEBE who waited for our 10th anniversary,” he wrote. He also admitted that he was late in speaking up, noting that he should have addressed the matter earlier.

He emphasized that he never intended to ignore the emotions and concerns of his fandom. Minhyuk confessed that his hesitation may have caused more harm than good. “I believe I deserve the criticism and backlash from MONBEBE for my actions,” he continued. “I’m truly sorry for hurting you.”

Rumors, criticism, and emotional strain

Beyond the apology, Minhyuk shared his emotional struggle over the past few weeks. He reveals the pain he has endured due to unfounded rumors and hateful commentary. He spoke of being falsely accused of things he didn’t do and facing dozens of posts each day that misrepresented or attacked him.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” he wrote. “What’s worse is that the criticism and hateful comments have reached my family, and although I’ve tried to tell myself it’s part of the job, it’s becoming too much for me to bear.”

Idol at a crossroads

Perhaps the most poignant part of Minhyuk’s message was his expression of uncertainty. He admitted he was struggling to figure out the right course of action and asked MONBEBE directly.

He questioned whether distancing himself from fan interactions might ease the situation or if continuing to stay connected was the better choice. He concluded by sharing that MONBEBE means the most to him and felt hurt by the idea that his past love might now seem insincere.

What sparked the controversy?

While Minhyuk didn’t directly mention the incident, the message came in the wake of a viral post by an anonymous user on X (formerly Twitter). The post included alleged ‘evidence’ of Minhyuk’s romantic relationship. Photos and videos purportedly showed him meeting with a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

The individual also claimed that Minhyuk had been spotted with her on several occasions. Some fans supported his right to a private life. Others took issue with what they described as a lack of professionalism. In extreme cases, fans even demanded his withdrawal from MONSTA X.

