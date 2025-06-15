Why is Doja Cat Feuding With Fan and Influencer Pablo Tomayo? All About Supposed ‘Uncomfortable’ Interaction

Over the years, Doja Cat has been in her fair share of strange controversies, but this one may just be something we did not see coming. The rapper is said to be at odds with one of her own fans, inviting the criticism of the others. TikToker Pablo Tomayo is at the receiving end of this debate, where, after shooting a video together, with the duo looking all sweet with each other, the Say So hitmaker is claiming that the moment made her feel ‘uncomfortable’.

What happened between Doja Cat and Pablo Tomayo?

Pablo Tomayo, with his 400K followers on TikTok, met Doja Cat for a video where they can be seen happily interacting. They went on to share a hug and a cheek kiss moment, which is not usual between a fan and a singer, but not something one would be concerned about. However, after the video went online, the Woman star shared that it was not a pleasant experience on her end.

In a now-deleted post Doja Cat said, "bottom line is i'll smile at you but it doesn't mean I fuck w you and don't touch me and man handle me when you don't even fuckin know me. iykyk. i honestly think I need to stand up for myself in the moment sometimes. and he didn't even know my fuckin name to be touching me and kissing me on my face like that is crazy."

On being asked by a fan, who thought she was ‘feeling the interaction’, to give context and explain the situation, the 29-year-old star claimed, “i was very drunk idk what to tell you." Another one questioned why she said he smelled good, she justified that he did but sought consent, “He did but i don't like how comfortable he was touching me and kissing me without asking permission"

Pablo Tomayo Reacts to Doja Cat’s criticism

The influencer seemed to have heard about the rapper’s feelings and decided to drop a TikTok video explaining his side of the story. In the end, he decided to be respectful and said, “I just want to clear this up because it hurts because I loved her.” Adding, “I never claimed to be the biggest fan, but I stan her and I think her work is amazing.”

He went on to reassure that he never intended to make the star uncomfortable and respected her boundaries as a celebrity. Deciding to end the issue on his end, he said, "I apologize if I did anything wrong at all."

