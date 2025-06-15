Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung’s Our Unwritten Seoul Ep 9-10 Release: Date, plot, when and where to watch, what to expect and more

Episode 9 of Our Unwritten Seoul aired today, June 15, 2025, and viewers are once again swept away by the drama’s emotional intensity. As fans processed the latest developments in Yoo Mi Ji and Lee Ho Su’s journey, excitement quickly turned into impatience. Many are now anxiously waiting for the next installment in this heartfelt K-drama.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long. Episode 10 is set to air on Saturday, June 21, followed by Episode 11 on Sunday, June 22. With just a few episodes left in the season, anticipation is reaching an all-time high as the story races toward its climax.

Streaming details

Our Unwritten Seoul follows a compact 12-episode format, rolling out two episodes every week on weekends. The drama premiered on May 24, 2025, and will continue airing until its finale on June 29, 2025.

Here’s when and where to tune in:

tvN (South Korea): Every Saturday & Sunday at 9:20 PM KST

Netflix (International): Streams globally (including India) at 5:50 PM IST

The scheduling allows fans worldwide to follow the storyline simultaneously. This creates a shared experience and weekly buzz across social media.

What’s the plot?

Set against the backdrop of Seoul, Our Unwritten Seoul tells the compelling tale of twin sisters Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae. They are both portrayed by Park Bo Young. Though identical in appearance, the two couldn’t be more different in personality.

Their lives take an unexpected turn when a family crisis forces them to switch identities, throwing them into unfamiliar roles. As they navigate through confusion and deception, both sisters begin to see the world (and themselves) in a new light.

Mi Ji, taking on her sister’s identity, finds herself unexpectedly reunited with Lee Ho Su (played by GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), a childhood friend and former classmate. The two share a history filled with memories from high school days in Duson: some cherished, others painful. Their reunion brings unspoken emotions bubbling to the surface, and the drama begins weaving a tale of unresolved love and personal healing.

Director’s comeback after lukewarm reception

Directed by Park Shin Woo, the series marks a promising return for the filmmaker following the mixed reviews of his previous 2025 Netflix project, When the Stars Gossip. With Our Unwritten Seoul, Park Shin Woo dives back into the genre he excels at: blending romance, introspection, and slice-of-life moments. He does so in a way that feels both intimate and universally relatable.

