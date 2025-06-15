What Happened to Lauren Miller? Real Housewives Executive Meets Tragic End While Giving Birth to Son

A powerful force behind the Real Housewives has left the world. According to a statement from Shed Media, Lauren Miller, who served as an executive on the show, died unexpectedly while giving birth to her son. As per a report by Page Six, she served as an executive assistant to the Senior Vice Presidents of Programming & Development and co-heads of the company. Further details about the exact cause of her demise have not yet been revealed to the public.

The mom-of-two passed away on June 9 while giving birth to her 2nd kid. She previously had a daughter named Emma, who is 3 years old, with baby Jackson being the newest addition to their small family. The news of her passing was revealed via an Instagram post. The caption to the post, containing heartwarming photos of Lauren Miller with her daughter Emma, read, “It is with devastated hearts that we share that our beloved colleague, Lauren, died unexpectedly just moments after giving birth to her baby boy. Lauren leaves behind her husband, Kevin, 3-year-old daughter, Emma, and newborn son, Jackson.”

Now her production company is seeking help for the single father role that her husband will have to take on. “Please consider donating to help Kevin take on this unexpected role as sole provider of the family. Of all the things Lauren loved most, being a mother was at the top and ensuring that her children are being taken care of would mean everything to her. Link in our comments and our stories.”

Lauren Miller’s husband Kevin, speaks out after her death

The husband in question left a heartbreaking comment of his own below the post, “Lauren is the love of my life and I was blessed by God that she chose to spend her life with me and give me two beautiful children to remember her every minute of everyday. Please pray for our family and thank you all for the prayers, kind words and thoughts. God bless.”

Tributes have poured in from cast members of the various Real Housewives series as well as fans of the show.

