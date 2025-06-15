Box Office: Housefull 5 has a good second weekend; Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 26 crore

The Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 has scored good results in the second weekend, as the film grew from Rs 5.75 crore on Friday, to Rs 11.00 crore on Sunday. The comic caper has clocked Rs 26 crore in the second weekend, taking 10-day total collections to Rs 140.25 crore. While the second-weekend trend is good, the overall collections are average, as a lot more is expected from the fifth instalment of a franchise film.

With an upward trajectory in the second weekend, Housefull 5 stays in the race for a finish of Rs 175 crore in India, which ensures that the producers would not lose money, though there might not be profits too at this number. There is competition from Sitaare Zameen Par in the coming weekend, which means that the film will lose screens, but there should be enough showcasing to stay steady at lower numbers.

Housefull 5 will end up being a success, though an average one. The film will stand in the north of Rs 150 crore at the end of the second week, and then it’s all about the trend from there, which will decide if the run closes at Rs 175 crore, or Rs 190 crore. The global total at the end of second weekend for Housefull 5 stands around Rs 216 crore, and the film will be looking to finish in the range of Rs 270 crore. A finish in India around the Rs 200 crore mark, and a global closure at Rs 300 crore would have been sweeter, ensuring the clean hit tag, but none-the-less, the performance of Housefull 5 is decent enough, and a lot better than most of the releases featuring Akshay Kumar in the post-pandemic world.

The actor would be looking to scale up further in September with Jolly LLB 3, which seems to be among the awaited films of the year.

Housefull 5 Week Wise Box Office Collection:

Week One: Rs 114.40 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 5.75 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 9.10 crore

2nd Sunday: Rs 11.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 140.25 crore

