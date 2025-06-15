Materialists Star Dakota Johnson Would've Been 'Fired' if She Was Real-Life Matchmaker Says Professional, Know Why

Dakota Johnson has been winning hearts with her brilliant performance in her newest release, Materialists. The actress is portraying the role of a matchmaker while finding herself in a love triangle with Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

While Johnson’s character in the movie seems to be ideal on various levels, a real-life dating coach from N.Y.C., Maria Avgitidis, thinks otherwise.

Avgitidis went on to critique the actress’ role in Materialists and claimed that the character was flawed, with the director and the makers failing at getting the details correct. She claimed that if such an employee as Johnson’s character had been in the business, they would have gotten fired.

Maria Avgitidis’ comments on Dakota Johnson’s portrayal of a matchmaker in Materialists

Following the release of the Celine Song directorial, the N.Y.C.-based matchmaker, Maria Avigitidis, sat down for a conversation with People Magazine. She revealed to the media portal that her professional self is far away from the Madame Web actress’ portrayal. Avigitidis shared, "I don't see myself in this.”

She further added, "I was trying to warn some matchmakers: 'I know you're about to throw a whole movie screening for this. 'Tread carefully.' I don't know what else to tell you."

Furthermore, in the talks with the outlet, the matchmaker addressed the point of abuse and violence on the first date, as shown in the film. She claimed that Johnson’s character would have been fired in such cases if she existed in real life.

“I've had to fire clients for being bad on dates two times in my 17-year career, but they were able to admit, ‘You know what, Maria? Yeah, that was really inappropriate behavior,’” she said.

Meanwhile, in her defense, the director, Celine Song, revealed that all the details mentioned in the movie came from real life. The Past Lives filmmaker claimed that her inspiration for Materialists came from her when she was working at Tawkify.

Song stated, "The things that are in the movie came from the truth I learned: that there is a very funny, very dark objectification of each other's humanity, and therefore a very real commodification of each other, as we go through this thing that we call dating.” The filmmaker went on to say, "But it's supposed to be in pursuit of love."

Materialists is running successfully in theaters, following the big premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

