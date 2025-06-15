Aamir Khan’s 3 sensational statements: Thinks Dangal was sent by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to end his career

Aamir Khan is among the biggest stars of Indian cinema. The actor is on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. Mr. Perfectionist recently visited Aap Ki Adalat (India TV) and shed light on various controversial aspects of his life. Here's looking at Aamir's three sensational statements from the show.

Mr. Perfectionist reveals whether Dangal was meant to end his career

The 60-year-old admitted saying Dangal must be sent by his rivals Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to sabotage his career, but as a 'joke'. The actor said, “Maine kaha Nitesh ji iss waqt kya hai ki logo ko badi galat-fehmi hai, unko lagta hai ki main 30-35 (saal) ka hun, aur aap jo film bana rhe hai agar main kar lu to meri asliyat unke saamne aa jaygi. To iss lihaz se maine mazaak mein kaha tha ki aap logo ko Salman-Shah Rukh ne to nahi bheja, isko dangal do phir isko out kar dete hai, isko hatao yaar (laughs).”

(I said Nitish ji, what is the matter at this time that people have a lot of misconceptions, they think that I am 30-35 (years old), and if I do the film you are making, my reality will be revealed to them. So in this regard, I jokingly said that Salman-Shah Rukh did not send you people, let him do Dangal and then throw him out.)

Aamir Khan admits having 'ego' for not talking to Juhi Chawla for 7 years

The Sitaare Zameen Par actor mentioned that he cuts himself off after a fight or a brawl when someone hurts him. He admitted that it was his 'immaturity' and 'ego' that led him not to talk to Juhi Chawla for 7 years.

Aamir said, “Isko main kahunga immature. Ye bachpana hai ki aapka kisi dost ke saath kisi point pe jhagda ho gaya ya an-ban ho gayi to aapne 7 saal baat nhi ki. Maine Juhi se 7 saal tak baat nhi ki, toh ye Mera bachpana hai hai, ye ego hai, isme ego aa jata hai ki main hi sahi hun usne galat kiya, ab main usko maaf bhi nhi karunga. ye galat hai.”

(I would call this immature. This is childishness: if you had a fight or a rift with a friend over a point, and you didn't talk to them for 7 years. I hadn't spoken to Juhi for 7 years, so this is my childishness. It's ego that comes into play, the idea that I'm right and she did wrong, so I won't forgive her. This is wrong.)

Aamir called them mistakes and shortcomings and mentioned having therapy and realising his shortcomings for being too strict, judgmental, and unforgiving, slowly, with time.

Aamir Khan reacts to boycott calls, saying 'main apni galtiyon se seekha hu…'

While responding to a fan question whether boycott calls affect him, Aamir said, "Mujhe lagta hai ki meri audience mujhe achhe se jaanti hai. Trolls koshish karte hai lekin meri audience pe mujhe poora bharosha hai. Meri audience se mera bahut gehra rishta hai, and ye rishta sirf filmon se nahi balki ye rista hai jis tarah se maine apni jindagi jee hai. Haan Haan, mujhse galtiyaan hui, galtiyaan kisse nahi hoti, lekin main apni galtiyon se seekha hu.”



(I feel that my audience knows me well. Trolls try, but I have complete faith in my audience. I have a very deep relationship with my audience, and this relationship extends beyond films, but it is the way I have lived my life. Yes, yes, I have made mistakes, mistakes are not made by anyone, but I have learnt from my mistakes.)

Aamir Khan's upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, is set to hit the cinemas on June 20th. The comedy sports-drama revolves around a Basketball coach training 11 players with Down syndrome for a tournament. RS Prasanna directs the movie.

