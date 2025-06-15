Justin Bieber Seemingly Seeks 'Forgiveness' Amid Rumors of Hailey Bieber Marriage Troubles: 'Secret in Life...'

Justin Bieber has fueled the speculations of his marriage with Hailey Bieber being in trouble. The musician dropped a post on his social media where he claimed that the secret to his life is forgiveness. Moreover, in a separate post, the Yummy singer stated something about loyalty and manipulative language.

Meanwhile, the cryptic post came a day after the singer got into a quarrel with the paparazzi at Malibu’s private property. As for his and Hailey Bieber’s marriage, the rumors about the couple being on the verge of splitting up have been swirling since they tied the knot in 2018.

Justin Bieber’s alleged post about asking for forgiveness from his wife

As for Bieber’s post, the Grammy-winning singer stated that “the secret in life is forgiveness.” In another recent post, the musician stated, “Please stop using loyalty to keep people around you out of your own fear. It’s hurting us. Mafia members use loyalty to force people to stay with them. Let’s not keep using this manipulative language."

Soon after the singer shared his posts, the fans speculated that everything is not well in his and Hailey’s paradise. One of the reasons behind the same could also be the Baby crooner’s remarks about his wife after her Vogue cover appearance.

Earlier in May, Justin shared a picture of his wife on the magazine cover, and in the now-deleted caption, the singer wrote, “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

According to the reports of The Sun, the Rhode founder’s marriage with Justin is at “breaking point,” with the constant tension lingering between the two. The source also mentioned that the musician is jealous of his wife’s success.

