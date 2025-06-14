When Shah Rukh Khan said ‘sab shaadi kare, main kya karunga’ on being asked about Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra's marriage

Shah Rukh Khan and his sense of humor are a great combination. When the two meet then there are only and only fireworks. The actor has often grabbed eyeballs with his witty replies at press conferences, and one such episode happened during Zero’s promotional event when a reporter asked Anushka Sharma and him about Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas getting married. What followed was a hilarious reply from the King actor, and we bet you cannot miss it.

During a promotional event of the film Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif along with Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan, a reporter went on to ask the PK actress about starting the wedding trend in Bollywood and give wishes to her contemporaries Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jona,s who were getting married too. To this, SRK replied, “ye trend na mere baap maa ne shuru kiya tha”.

This left everyone, including Anushk, laughing. SRK then continued, “Isne thodi na shuru kiya tha? Anushka ne shaadi ki to sab shaadi karenge, aise thodi na hota hai. Shaadi to kabse ho rahi hai.”

The reporter further pushed, Ranveer-Deepika and Priyanka-Nick are getting married, Shah Rukh Khan immediately interrupted and said, “sab kare mashallah, bahut acha hai. Main kya karu? Begani shaadi me abdullah deewaana, main kya karunga. Wo karenge shaadi, wo karenge maze, wo karenge bachche, main kya karunga? Maine jo karna tha kar chuka hu. Baar baar shaadi karta rahu?”

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma had gotten married to Virat Kohli a year before the release of Zero. And this question came because Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas were about to get married.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s work front, he is all set to shoot for King, which will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan, and Deepika Padukone. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand, and it will be their second collaboration after Pathaan. Recently, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Rani Mukerji will also be a part of the film and will be making a cameo.

