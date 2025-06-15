Weekly Top Korean News: BTS' reunion, Jungkook's hat controversy, Kim Soo Hyun's house seizure and more

This week in Korean entertainment was packed with jaw-dropping reunions, surprise performances, controversies, and major teasers. BTS finally reunited as OT7 at J-Hope’s encore concert, sending ARMYs into an emotional frenzy. But just as excitement peaked, Jungkook landed in hot water over a controversial fashion choice.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun’s legal troubles worsened, and Rosé announced a surprise collab. Also, Squid Game fans got major updates about the franchise’s future. Read more for the full scoop!

BTS reunites at J-Hope’s concert

On June 13, BTS’ full lineup reunited for the first time in 18 months at J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE encore concert in Goyang. It coincides with the 2025 FESTA. All seven members, including SUGA (who’s still serving), were spotted, making it a historic moment for ARMY.

While RM, Jin, SUGA, Jimin, and V cheered on J-Hope from the crowd, Jungkook surprised fans by joining him on stage. He performed I Wonder and his hit track Seven with J-Hope covering Latto’s rap verse. The concert was packed with energy, love, and fan screams, as BTS’ unshakable bond took center stage once again.

Jungkook’s controversial cap

Just two days after his military discharge, BTS’ Jungkook found himself in a controversy. He wore a cap with the phrase “Make Tokyo Great Again” during rehearsals for J-Hope’s encore concert on June 13. Due to the tense history between Korea and Japan, many fans found the phrase to be politically and culturally insensitive. It prompted Jungkook to issue a heartfelt apology via Weverse on June 14.

He admitted his lack of awareness and expressed deep regret, vowing to be more careful in the future and confirming he had discarded the hat. The incident overshadowed his surprise return to the stage at J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE concert. There, he performed with fellow members and delighted fans with special stages.

Kim Soo Hyun faces property seizure

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is under growing financial and legal strain following the seizure of one of his luxury apartments by skincare brand Classys. The company filed a lawsuit seeking 3 billion KRW (approx. 2.19 million USD) in unpaid compensation from a past endorsement deal.

The property, located in Seoul’s Galleria Forêt, was seized with court approval on May 20. Kim’s legal team called the seizure unfair and linked it to defamatory claims by the Garosero Institute. The scandal involves accusations of a past relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron, which Kim’s team insists began after she became an adult.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé collab with Alex Warren

Social media had been buzzing as singer Alex Warren hinted at a major collaboration for Chapter 2 of his debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid. It’s releasing on July 18, 2025. An Instagram and TikTok reel showed him lip-syncing a duet with a female voice fans believed is BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

Adding to the buzz, Warren wore a name tag reading ‘ROSE’ at the 2025 AMAs. He also liked and reposted fan guesses pointing to Rosé, while possible members of her circle engaged with the post. Soon after, both artists confirmed their collaboration on the track On My Mind by posting a TikTok video together featuring a snippet of the song.

Squid Game S3 marks the end, but spin-offs may be coming

Netflix’s Squid Game will officially conclude with Season 3, premiering June 27, 2025. During a press conference held on June 9 in Seoul, director Hwang Dong Hyeok confirmed there are no plans for a fourth season. He emphasized that the story was always meant to wrap up with the third season, although the ending might leave room for speculation.

While fans may be disappointed by the conclusion, Hwang hinted at the possibility of spin-offs in the future. He revealed his interest in exploring side stories, though his next project is a film. With a star-studded cast including Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, and Lee Byung Hun, Season 3 is expected to be a powerful finale.

