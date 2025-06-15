J-Hope to appear on Sana’s Fridge Interview: Watch flirty ‘oppa’ moment, BTS-TWICE throwbacks and more in preview

BTS’ J-Hope is set to charm fans once again, but this time, as a guest on TWICE member Sana’s talk show, Fridge Interview. The show’s 8th episode will air on June 19 at 7 PM KST. And the newly released preview is already gaining attention for its hilarious and heartwarming moments between the two idols.

Sana calls J-Hope ‘Oppa’

In the teaser clip, Sana can barely hide her excitement while welcoming J-Hope. With a big smile, she introduces him as someone “loved by the whole world.” It sets the tone for what’s clearly a special episode. She informs him of the show’s key rule: casual conversation only. Wasting no time, she cheekily asks, “Can I call you oppa?”

J-Hope, caught off guard, bursts into laughter, visibly flustered by her bold approach. The unexpected moment immediately sets a playful, relaxed vibe. It showcases their natural chemistry and makes fans even more eager for the full episode.

BTS and TWICE’s ‘Sorry, Sorry’ dance

As their conversation flows, J-Hope reminisces about BTS and TWICE’s early interactions. He particularly talks about a fun moment from 2016 when both groups danced to Super Junior’s classic hit Sorry, Sorry.

He laughs while recalling, “TWICE and BTS we had more in common than I thought. We even took photos together and danced to Sorry, Sorry too. We kept doing this… we’re not sure why we were sorry.”

Teasing over Killin’ It Girl

Sana then shifts gears and brings up J-Hope’s latest solo track Killin’ It Girl. She playfully mentions that she heard it has a “sexy concept.” The comment throws J-Hope into full entertainer mode. He attempts to dance in a sexy style, only to end up looking cute and goofy instead.

After his attempt, he jokes, “Is this really a sexy dance?” adding another lighthearted moment to the preview.

Rising curiosity over J-Hope’s TWICE connections

Meanwhile, BTS’ J-Hope has recently found himself at the center of dating speculation involving TWICE’s Nayeon. Fuel was added to the fire when J-Hope joined Nayeon and fellow TWICE member Momo for a playful dance challenge to Sweet Dreams.

Now, it is confirmed that J-Hope would also be appearing on Fridge Interview hosted by TWICE’s Sana. These back-to-back appearances have sparked curiosity among netizens. Many wonder if there’s more to the story behind J-Hope’s growing connection with the TWICE members.

Fans can expect more surprises and possibly more clues about his friendships with TWICE members when the full episode airs on June 19.

