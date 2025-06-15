Jin admits feeling 'awkward' performing duets outside BTS despite well-loved collab with YENA: 'It's difficult when...'

On June 15, BIGHIT MUSIC released a behind-the-scenes video titled ‘Jin (진) Dingo Live Shoot Sketch’ on the official BANGTANTV YouTube channel. The clip captured the BTS member preparing for a live performance of his song Loser, which features soloist YENA.

The video offered fans a rare glimpse into Jin’s working process. It includes vocal rehearsals, candid reflections, and his honest thoughts about duet performances.

Jin admits duets feel 'awkward' without BTS

While the video was packed with light-hearted and playful moments, Jin took time to speak openly about the challenges he faces when singing with other artists. Jin shared that collaborating with outside performers, even someone as talented as YENA, can feel emotionally and musically unfamiliar.

"It feels a bit awkward singing with people that aren't the members. I've worked with the members for at least a decade," he stated. "I can't help but respect people that do duets. For me... It's difficult when I hear someone else's voice."

He further explained, "I guess it gets a bit confusing? When you sing, you sometimes end up following the other person's note. Since they're singing at a different note than me, it's a bit difficult, but I'm doing my best." Despite the discomfort, Jin said he continues to give his best, approaching every situation with professionalism and dedication.

Fans praise Loser

Despite Jin’s own reservations, his duet with YENA on Loser has been met with overwhelming praise. The track combines his soothing delivery with YENA’s powerful vocals, creating a unique soundscape that stands out within the album. Fans have taken to social media to rave about the song and musical chemistry.

Loser is one of the tracks on Jin’s solo album Echo, which dropped on May 16, 2025. The project marks a meaningful chapter in Jin’s solo career. It provides fans with a deeper insight into his emotional and creative range.

About Jin’s Echo album

Echo is a deeply personal 7-track album filled with reflective ballads, emotional vocals, and understated instrumentation. The title track Don’t Say You Love Me is paired with a cinematic music video starring actress Shin Se Kyung. The album explores themes of longing, growth, and self-identity. The subjects resonate strongly with fans who’ve waited months for Jin’s return.

Echo tracklist:

Don’t Say You Love Me – Title Track Nothing Without Your Love Loser (feat. YENA) Rope It 구름과 떠나는 여행 (With the Clouds) Background 오늘의 나에게 (To Me, Today)

Although Jin has confessed that working outside his comfort zone can be mentally demanding, his recent efforts show a willingness to grow as a soloist.

