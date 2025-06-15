How Did Brad Pitt Make Ines de Ramon Go Viral Again? All About Double Date Night With Bradley Cooper-Gigi Hadid

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, and Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, arguably, two of the most impactful power couples in the Hollywood universe right now, went on a double date, and we don’t know how to feel about it. Oh, what would one give to be a fly on the wall during their conversations! This weekend saw the starry lovers in a comfortable night out moment, which was lapped up by the paparazzi and fans alike.

The two pairs were spotted leaving Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City, making the cameras go wild. This is only the second time Brad Pitt has publicly gone on a date with his lady love, Ines de Ramon, after dating for over 3 years now, much to the delight of his fans. The first time was their F1 Grand Prix outing in England earlier this month. The actor is reeling from his highly publicized divorce from Angelina Jolie, which recently came to an end. The couple’s dates have once again put Ines de Ramon back in the news, following her breakup with The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley.

Double Date For Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Alongside Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

It was all about glam as the two ladies, despite not going all out with bling, were chic from head to toe. The American supermodel donned a t-shirt and denim combo with a silver set of pants, her hair in a tight ponytail. The Swiss jewellery designer, on the other hand, put on a fitted peach dress with a plunging neckline, letting her hair fly open. The boys were even more lowkey with the A Star is Born actor wearing a blue solid t-shirt with jeans and black sneakers, and the Fight Club star opting for the stylish option of a satin light blue shirt over velvet black jeans and heeled shoes.

This night out was more than casual, however, as all four previously divorced stars came together to collectively send out a fashionable statement about their happening love lives.

