Son Suk Ku announces hiatus after consecutive hits with Nine Puzzles and Heavenly Ever After, here's what he'll do next

Son Suk Ku, the popular actor who’s impressed viewers with his performances across film and drama, is preparing to take a step back from acting. In a recent interview with Sports Seoul, the actor revealed that he plans to take a prolonged break after completing his current schedule.

The announcement comes after a relentless few years that saw Son Suk Ku take on back-to-back roles in hit projects. It earned him widespread praise and solidified his place as one of the most dependable and talented actors in Korean entertainment.

From blockbusters to critical darlings

Few actors in recent memory have maintained the pace and consistency that Son Suk Ku has demonstrated in recent years. His filmography in just the past few years includes The Outlaws 2 (2022) and D.P. (2021–2023). He also drew significant attention in My Liberation Notes (2022).

This was followed by Big Bet (2022–2023), A Killer Paradox (2024), Heavenly Ever After (2025), and, most recently, the Disney+ thriller Nine Puzzles (2025). Yet despite this acclaim, the actor has decided it’s time to take a breather.

Time to do things differently

In the interview, Son Suk Ku shared that he is still working on projects already in progress. However, he's looking forward to stepping away from the constant grind of filming.

He said, "I'm still working right now, but once I finish what I've already committed to, I plan to take quite a long break." The actor explained that he had spent the last few years chasing opportunity after opportunity, always eager to be involved in new productions. However, that relentless pace has prompted him to reconsider his creative direction.

"In the past, I was focused on appearing in as many works as possible," he reflected. "I've learned a lot through that experience, but now I feel it's time to focus on more meaningful expressions."

A creative pause with new plans in mind

Son Suk Ku’s upcoming break doesn’t mean complete silence. In fact, he’s planning to use the time to engage with creative challenges beyond acting, most notably, screenwriting.

He shared that constantly working on multiple projects has been incredibly demanding, and “takes a tremendous amount of time and energy.” He rethinks his approach to acting and seeks new creative directions.

The actor revealed that he is currently working on a screenplay. “Whether people liked my projects or not, if they watched, they’re my number one fans,” he said, showing appreciation for the public’s support. “I do have dreams and plans during this break, mainly to take on new challenges I haven’t explored before.”

