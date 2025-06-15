Victoria Beckham Seemingly Debunks Brooklyn Rift Rumors With Father’s Day Tribute for Husband David: ‘Lead With Love…’

The Beckhams are all together, and it seems everything is all right in paradise. On Father’s Day this year, Posh is keeping it real with an update for husband David Beckham and their four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven. This wish, celebrating their familial bond, comes amid rumors of a rift between their first two sons.

Here’s how Victoria Beckham is keeping her family together

In a new update on June 15, singer and fashionista Victoria Beckham dropped a long-awaited update celebrating her popular family. Sharing a set of 20 photos and videos of her husband, David, with their children, she made it a point to showcase their loving relationship.

The 51-year-old captioned her post, “Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love, and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!! @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xxx”

It is to be noted that her oldest son, Brooklyn, was a part of the post, amid flaming questions about the status of his relationship with the Beckham family. He was also missing from his dad’s big 50th birthday bash, instead jetting away with his wife Nicola Peltz. The couple has been staying away from the famous bunch, with each social media update inviting a barrage of speculations.

What happened between Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham?

The Beckham family is dealing with a peculiar situation between their sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, over the latter dating the former’s alleged ex-girlfriend. The lady in question is Kim Turnbull. It was previously rumored that she had a thing with the oldest Beckham kid, going on to date the second one soon after. However, Romeo and Kim have recently split, sparking more theories running wild about the boys choosing their family over their love interests.

While the concerned stars are yet to directly address the controversy, for now, it seems that the storm has calmed down in the footballer-designer pair’s household.

