BTS album and world tour coming soon? J-Hope’s post-reunion plans have fans saying they'll 'have India stop’

With just days left until BTS becomes a complete unit again post-military enlistment, the group’s long-anticipated return is no longer a distant dream. And now, fans have received what feels like the first real confirmation of BTS’ full-group comeback and world tour. It came directly from one of the members.

BTS nears full reunion

As of mid-June 2025, six out of seven BTS members (RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) have completed their mandatory military service. Only SUGA remains, and he's expected to finish his alternative service duties by June 21. With his discharge just around the corner, anticipation for BTS’ return as a group is building rapidly across the globe.

Although individual members have released solo projects and pre-recorded content during enlistment, fans have been eagerly waiting for an official group comeback. A full album and world tour from all seven members is going to be a historic event in K-pop.

J-Hope drops major comeback clue

The excitement was amplified on June 14, when J-Hope appeared on the popular MBC variety show Omniscient Interfering View (The Manager). The episode offered fans behind-the-scenes access to his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert. Alongside performance clips and personal backstage footage, J-Hope gave fans what they’ve been waiting to hear. He confirmed that BTS is gearing up for their return.

“We’re preparing for a group album/comeback as soon as possible,” he revealed during the show. “And after all, BTS is about performance/concerts, we're also getting ready for a world tour.” The statement, though casual, set social media abuzz. Fans began speculating over potential album drop dates, tour schedules, and cities that might make the list this time around.

India’s hopes rise for concert stop

Among the most enthusiastic fans are those in India, who have long awaited a BTS concert on home soil. The group had previously included Mumbai in the planned stops for their Map of the Soul world tour in 2020. Unfortunately, the show was canceled due to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, the buzz is back, especially as rumors swirl about HYBE opening a regional office in Mumbai. The agency’s potential expansion into the Indian market is being taken by fans as a strong hint that India might finally see a BTS concert in the near future.

What’s next?

While no formal announcements have been made by BIGHIT MUSIC, the pieces are falling into place. SUGA’s upcoming discharge, J-Hope’s open hints, and HYBE’s growing international strategy all point toward BTS returning with full force.

For now, fans can only wait, but the atmosphere is charged with expectation. And one thing is certain: ARMYs around the world, including those in India, are more than ready.

