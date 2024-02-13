Ranked: 10 Greatest Dunks in the NBA All-Star Game History

With the NBA All-Star Game drawing closer each day, Indianapolis stands prepared to host this year's 73rd illustrious event. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have earned the honor of being team captains for West and East, respectively.

Despite how aggressively competitive the reintroduced West versus East game may become, the sight of players performing dunks is a shared expectation at the All-Star game.

The All-Star Game is still a premier event eagerly awaited by fans. It's a unique annual spectacle featuring the planet's best basketball players, the only occasion where these stars unite to play as a team.

Considering the All-Star Game is an exhibition affair, its lack of defensive play isn't surprising. This opens up opportunities for numerous highlight reels, hosting some of the most spectacular dunks in NBA history. Let's assess and rank the top 10 best dunks showcased at the All-Star Game.

10. LeBron's Iconic All-Star Slam

For the 20th time, the NBA All-Star Game sees LeBron James not just as a selection, but setting a fresh record as the player with the highest number of All-Star selections in the history of the NBA.

Starting from his second NBA season back in 2005, he has maintained an uninterrupted streak as an All-Star starter.

Advertisement

Back on February 17, 2008, when the NBA All-Star Game was held at New Orleans Arena, LeBron James' memorable dunk made headlines.

This riveting game was a triumph for the Eastern Conference, beating the Western Conference with a score of 134-128. For the second time, James received the celebrated All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award, etching the event into NBA history.

Despite the recurrent criticism for his perceived clutch shortcomings, this All-Star Game was a moment where James unequivocally proved his detractors wrong.

The dunk in question was not only a notable moment in his personal career but also a historic moment in the annals of the NBA All-Star Game.

9. LeBron's Chase: Kobe's All-Star Escape

During NBA All-Star games, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James delivered unforgettable performances. Bryant outshone James in the 2011 All-Star game by scoring 37 points, thus seizing the MVP award.

Meanwhile, James notched a triple-double with a tally of 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Although Bryant and James never competed in NBA Finals, their iconic battles made headlines during the All-Star games. More notably in the 2011 game, Bryant gave James a run for his money by avoiding his signature block move and successfully dunking.

This moment indeed added fuel to their intense rivalry, often discussed in the 'Greatest of All Time' debates.

8. LeBron and Wade's All-Star Alley-Oop

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, alongside Chris Bosh, formed the powerful "Big Three" of Miami Heat and stood at the pinnacle of their game from the 2010–11 to the 2013–14 season.

In these seasons, they tasted immense success, clinching two NBA championships.

On an individual level, both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade garnered multiple All-Star honors and marked their space as accomplished star players in the NBA.

Take the LeBron James and Dwyane Wade duo, for example; the level of unparalleled rapport between them was unquestionable. During their tenure together in Miami, this formidable duo conquered two championships.

But their sheer dominance didn't stop there. They left opponents undone in transition, exemplified by their extraordinary alley-oop display at the 2016 All-Star Game.

Advertisement

Without a shred of doubt, their alley-oop performance holds an esteemed place in the annals of All-Star Game history as one of the most challenging ever executed.

7. DeRozan's All-Star 360: A Dunk to Remember

The NBA named DeMar DeRozan an All-Star for the 2023 season, accumulating his sixth career All-Star honor and representing the Chicago Bulls for the second time consecutively.

With a highly successful career marked by six All-Star distinctions and three All-NBA Team memberships under his belt, he continues to make his mark on the sport.

In the 2024 All-Star fan voting, he stood within the top ten guards of the Eastern Conference, accentuating his broad appeal and acclaim among fans.

Despite his reputation as one of the game's top mid-range scorers, many often overlook DeMar DeRozan's exceptional dunking prowess, first publicly demonstrated at the 2010 Slam Dunk Contest.

He further showcased his dunking talents at the 2016 All-Star Game by achieving a remarkable baseline 360 in transition.

6. Jordan's All-Star Dunk Chronicles

In his career, Michael Jordan graced the All-Star Game stage 14 times, and the fans duly voted him an All-Star starter each time.

Jordan's influence on the All-Star Game had substantial reach, gaining the most votes nine times - a record unmatched by any other player.

Regarded as possibly the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan's unforgettable highlights often featured him seemingly levitating.

One stand-out example from the 1997 All-Star Game saw Jordan accumulate the first triple-double of the event. His athletic prowess included 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, as well as an impressive dunk following a free throw missed by Grant Hill.

5. Curry to Giannis for the All-Star Dunk

Throughout several NBA All-Star Games, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo shared the court.

Their debut fronting each other unfolded at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. The years 2018 and 2022 further confirmed their on-field association when they teamed up at the All-Star Games.

During the 2018 season, Curry selected Antetokounmpo for the All-Star West team, and they reunited for the 2022 season.

Their thriving rapport and teamwork continually enthrall both fans and spectators.

Advertisement

While Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo were never co-players in the NBA, they proved their forces seamlessly blended during the All-Star Game.

They produced a remarkable play at the 2019 All-Star Game when Curry successfully pulled off a beautiful bounce pass alley-oop to Antetokounmpo, leading to an eye-catching dunk.

This instance was a clear game highlight that spotlighted the incredible skill possessed by both players.

4. Vince Carter's High-Flying Legacy

NBA veteran Vince Carter, known for his exceptional dunking skills, has showcased his abilities across multiple teams, from the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Sacramento Kings, to the Atlanta Hawks.

A frequent fixture in the All-Star Games, Carter boasts a record of eight appearances, often leaving audiences spellbound with his thrilling performances, such as the unforgettable self-alley-oop dunk at the 2005 All-Star event.

His impressive career saw him breach the significant 20,000-point mark in 2011.

3. Jaylen Brown's Quest for Dunk Dominance

Jaylen Brown has earned his third NBA All-Star title, a crowning achievement for the power forward of the Boston Celtics.

Recognized for on-court performances boasting an exceptional average of 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, Brown's contribution to his team is undeniably critical.

Mention of Brown’s consideration of a Slam Dunk Contest opportunity suggests an exciting and uncommon spectacle from an All-Star player.

In the 2023 All-Star Game, although Jayson Tatum, Brown's Boston Celtics co-player, secured the victory and walked away with the MVP title, it was Brown's dynamic windmill dunk that truly captivated the audience.

Despite Team LeBron's 184-175 defeat, Brown led all scorers with a resounding 35 points, proving his worthiness of the All-Star status.

2. Paul George's Comeback 360 Slam

All-Star athlete Paul George has impressively earned a place in the NBA All-Star Game eight times throughout his career.

His inaugural selection in 2013 saw impressive figures of 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists, a feat which paved the way for him to clinch the title of the NBA Most Improved Player by season's end.

Advertisement

A severe setback struck in 2014 when George sustained a broken leg during his selection trials for a place in the United States national team at FIBA, however, his resilience was duly rewarded with a successful recovery and a return to All-Star status in 2016, the same year he bagged an Olympic gold medal.

Despite having undergone a grave leg injury during a scrimmage for Team USA in 2014, Paul George showcased his resilience and commitment. Agonizing doubts regarding his athletic prowess were soon put to rest at the 2019 All-Star Game.

When George executed an impressive one-handed 360 dunk with finesse, it was evident he maintained his high-flying scoring abilities post-injury.

1. Ja Morant's All-Star Dunk Show

The dynamic element of the Memphis Grizzlies' roster, point guard Ja Morant, seized a commanding presence at the NBA All-Star tableau.

Advertisement

His subsequent inclusion in the 2023 All-Star Game marked the second time in his rising career.

It's his consistent stellar performances and growing popularity among fans and colleagues alike that have successfully carved out his name as a budding luminary in the league.

A common sentiment echoed among basketball aficionados about the 2022 Slam Dunk Contest was its overt lackluster atmosphere.

Luckily, the 2022 All-Star Game bore witness to a personal display of impressive dunking prowess from star player Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

He delivered a spectacular 360 alley-oop slam dunk performance from a missed half-court alley-oop pass from Trae Young.

Despite the influx of fan votes in his favor for 2024, Ja Morant has opted out of the forthcoming All-Star Game.

ALSO READ: Where to watch NBA All Star Game? Complete Schedule, Date, Channel and Live Streaming Details