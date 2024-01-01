2023 NBA Draft Recap: Reviewing the top picks and their rookie seasons

On June 22, 2023, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, hosted the 2023 NBA Draft.

Unlike the usual 60, only 58 picks constituted the draft due to the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls losing a second-round pick.

The San Antonio Spurs chose Victor Wembanyama as the 1st overall. The Charlotte Hornets elected Brandon Miller as the 2nd overall.

The 6th overall pick saw Anthony Black join the Orlando Magic, and the Indiana Pacers selected Bilal Coulibaly 7th overall, who was then traded to the Washington Wizards.

Here's a summary of the top selections and their inaugural seasons:

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Wembanyama, as the No. 1 overall pick, has been meeting expectations spectacularly. He exhibits stunning abilities and is labeled as a generational talent.

Wembanyama created NBA history by becoming the initial player to score 30 points and block 7 shots in less than 30 minutes.

In this match, he logged 30 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 blocks, highlighting his diversified skills and influence on both sides of the court.

In his most recent match against the Boston Celtics, on December 31, 2023, Wembanyama played for 21 minutes, scored 21 points, and made significant contributions in several statistical sectors, such as rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

Advertisement

Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)

The Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller as the 2nd overall pick. The team has benefitted from this addition greatly.

In initial games, Miller marked his career-best with 22 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

Currently, he leads the team with an average of 17.3 points per is making 43.8% of his three-pointer shots.

Moreover, while playing for the Crimson Tide in the Summer League of NBA 2023, he scored nearly 19 points per game.

Head Coach Steve Clifford comments on Miller's outstanding basketball IQ and work ethic, comparing them to those of Tracy McGrady.

ALSO READ: LeBron James marks 39th birthday: Is he the NBA's oldest player?

Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)

Selected 3rd overall, Henderson exhibits promising performances and serves as a pivotal player for the Trail Blazers.

His strength and athleticism have garnered high expectations from fans.

Although Henderson's initial season start saw him shoot 34.8% from the field and 12.5% from beyond the arc in his first two games, he has displayed growth in recent matches.

Notably, he achieved a career-best performance of 23 points and 10 assists against the Jazz on December 14.

Despite the sluggish beginning, the Blazers are committed to Henderson's development, intending to retain him as a starter even if substantial improvement doesn't immediately occur.

Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons)

The Detroit Pistons picked Ausar Thompson 5th overall. His solid defense skills have been valuable to the team.

He was an essential player at Pine Crest School, and he spent two seasons with the Overtime Elite development league before joining the NBA.

Thompson is recognized for his versatility, and his unique skills highlight him as a "6-foot-6 'unicorn'."

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

The Oklahoma City Thunder chose Chet Holmgren as the 6th overall pick.

His potential is exhibited through strong defensive skills, high block and steal numbers, and significant points and rebound contributions that have earned him the NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month.

Advertisement

Hence, even though he has been a late bloomer due to a foot injury, he is expected to create a significant impact in the future.

ALSO READ: Jayson Tatum's Parents: A Closer Look at Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole-Barnes