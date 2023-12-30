LeBron James marks 39th birthday: Is he the NBA's oldest player?

The iconic basketball figure and Los Angeles Lakers forward, LeBron James, will be celebrating his 39th birthday on December 30, 2023.

Despite his age, James continually exemplifies outstanding performance and enduring excellence in professional sports.

James' career in the NBA has been nothing short of astounding, as seen in his multiple achievements and milestones. This year was no exception.

On February 8, 2023, James set a new NBA record as the all-time leading scorer in history.

In the match against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points in regular season games, scoring 38 points and pushing his total to 38,390 regular season points.

James also led the Los Angeles Lakers to triumph in the inaugural NBA Cup, earning him the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament MVP award.

They beat the Indiana Pacers 123-109, thanks to James' critical role in the final match where he scored 24 points and 11 rebounds, and repeatedly demonstrated his solid game performance.

Over his career, James has earned the most All-NBA First Team honors with thirteen nominations, a record he alone holds, spreading across three different teams.

This feat places him above other notable players, including Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone, who come in second with eleven selections each.

Further demonstrating his extraordinary career, James became the first NBA player to exceed 39,000 career points.

He achieved this on November 22, 2023, during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Utah Jazz.

James reached this milestone with a 3-pointer and ended the game with 17 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

This score is a testament to James' unmatched career and consistent scoring prowess.

Is LeBron James' longevity defining NBA history?

LeBron James, currently 39 years old, holds the distinction of being the oldest active player in the NBA. Born on December 30, 1984, he joined the league in 2003 as its youngest player.

Despite turning 39 during the 2023-24 season, he maintains his status as one of the league's top-tier players, showcasing enduring excellence.

His consistent high-level play throughout his career has set him apart, continually etching his name in NBA history.

Although he holds the title of the oldest active player, LeBron James isn't the oldest player to ever grace the NBA court.

Nat Hickey, a coach who suited up for two games at 45 years and 363 days, holds that distinction.

However, LeBron James' exceptional longevity and sustained top-notch performances have undeniably cemented his legacy as one of the NBA's all-time greatest players.

