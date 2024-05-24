3 Reasons Why Timberwolves Can Win NBA Title This Season

In game one of the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks following their victory over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Minnesota Timberwolves have the pedigree to win both the NBA title and the series, even though they lost the game in a close game. We will examine the three reasons why the Wolves can win their maiden NBA title.

3. The Wolves Have Matchups for Key Celtics Players

Many people might be thinking why Celtics? The reason is simple, the Celtics are 2-0 up in their series and they are not looking troubled at all against a decent Indiana Pacers team. The Celtics have size and skill in their playing 5 as well on the bench which makes them dangerous but the Wolves have players who can defend their best players. Wolves boast of defensive stalwarts like Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and Kyle Anderson who can do a great job on the likes of Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown.

2. Scoring Options From Bench

The Minnesota Timberwolves have an advantage over the Celtics in scoring from the bench as the likes of Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker Provide much-needed offensive backup to the starting lineup. They can call upon Monte Morris if needed to take the burden of the scoring. The likes of the Celtics have Kornet and Pritchard but they are hit-and-miss on most game nights.

1. Anthony Edwards

Is he Michael Jordan's second coming? There are a lot of parallels being made, with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith drawing one on First Take. The take is absurd, even for the most ardent Edwards supporters.

There is some validity to the comparison in Edwards' playing style. His vicious mugging of Kevin Durant, his childhood hero, shows that he is a fierce competitor. He is now known as "The Poster Child" thanks to SLAM magazine. In his own words, Edwards told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt that he wants to "kill everything in front of me," in addition to simply winning. In terms of attitude, defense, and offense, he is poised to become a superstar, if he isn't already.

In addition to his statements, the superstar is taking matters into his own hands at both ends of the floor on the court. Even if he is having a bad game scoring-wise, he is making it up with his playmaking.

