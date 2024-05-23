Kyrie Irving Responds to Anthony Edwards' 'I Got Kyrie' Comment After Mavericks Beat Wolves in Game 1 of WCF

The Conference Finals between Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves is expected to go the distance and both teams match each other in terms of star power. However, as the Mavericks won the first game against the Wolves at their home arena, Kyrie Irving responded to the famous statement by Anthony Edwards before the start of the series.

What Did Anthony Edwards Say?

The star of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards, declared, "I got Kyrie," before the Western Conference Finals. However, it feels like it backfired as Kyrie Dominated game one. The former star of the Boston Celtics, Irving, scored thirty points on twelve of twenty-three shots in a victory that gave his team a 1-0 lead. A large portion of that was Edwards' 1-on-1 defense of Irving.

"I love Anthony, but he poked the damn bear and the bear bit back," said NBA analyst Charles Barkley.

What did Irving say?

In an interview with Irving for Inside the NBA following the game, Barkley described Game 1 as "the most aggressive you've been in a long time" for the Mavs star. Then he inquired as to whether Edwards' comment, "I got Kyrie," irritated Irving.

Kyrie said, “Used it as motivation. When I was sitting at home and I saw it, I was like, this is a nod of respect. Also, I knew what type of game was going to be in Game 1 and for the rest of the series. So, you’re right, I was at home with my family watching Game 7 and Ant comes out and says, ‘I got Kyrie,’ but also that’s a ‘no fear’ mentality, and that’s why we love Ant. So coming out tonight, I knew that he was going to pressure me a little bit.”

Minnesota Knocked Out Defending Champs in Semifinals

After upsetting the Denver Nuggets in the second round, Minnesota was feeling quite confident going into this series. However, the Timberwolves now found themselves behind early against a Mavericks team that features two superstars Luca Dončić and Irving. Game 2 of the series between the Mavericks and Timberwolves will take place in Minnesota on Friday night.

