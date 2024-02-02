5 Brutally Funny 'Lewis Hamilton Moving to Ferrari' Memes on Internet That Will Leave You in Stitches

Sebastian Vettel's words couldn't be truer, “Everyone is a Ferrari fan. Even if they say they’re not, they are Ferrari fans.”

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the F1 world, Lewis Hamilton is set to don the iconic red of Ferrari, departing from Mercedes after the 2024 season.

This landmark decision marks the end of an era, Hamilton's move to Ferrari for the 2025 season is not just another driver transfer; it's a pivot that could reshape the dynamics of F1.

Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari

Hamilton, hailed as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history, has carved out a legacy of unparalleled achievements, including 103 wins and 104 pole positions, making him the most successful driver alongside Michael Schumacher.

Since joining Mercedes from McLaren in 2013, Hamilton has clinched six world titles with the Silver Arrows, contributing to a partnership that will be remembered as one of the most triumphant in F1 history.

Hamilton's transition to Ferrari is not just a change of teams but a deeply personal choice, signaling a readiness for new challenges and an eagerness to add to his legacy in a new setting.

Hamilton described this decision as "one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make," underscoring the emotional weight and significance of this move​​​​.

"The time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge," Hamilton expressed, acknowledging the difficulty of leaving Mercedes, a place he considers a growth ground.

His gratitude towards Mercedes, especially Toto Wolff, for their friendship and leadership, highlights the emotional depth of this move.

Hamilton's commitment to delivering his best in his final season with Mercedes underscores his professionalism and dedication to leaving on a high note​​.

This monumental transition marks the end of an era for Hamilton at Mercedes and the beginning of a new chapter at Ferrari, where he will partner with Charles Leclerc.

The move also means Carlos Sainz will be looking for a new seat for the 2025 season​​.

Hamilton's switch to Ferrari has been termed a "calculated risk" by experts, reflecting a strategic choice by the driver to rejuvenate his career with a fresh challenge.

Toto Wolff reflected on the partnership with pride, acknowledging the inevitable nature of this transition while looking forward to the future with anticipation.

Hamilton, with an illustrious career behind him at Mercedes, is now seen as Ferrari's golden ticket to clinching their first Drivers' Championship since 2007.

The combination of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc is poised to break the longstanding championship drought that has haunted Ferrari, a team once synonymous with dominance in F1.

This seismic shift from Mercedes to the iconic Italian team Ferrari, has fans and foes alike turning to humor to process the news.

Lewis Hamilton Moving to Ferrari Memes

With Lewis Hamilton's game-changing move to Ferrari, fans have taken to the internet to express their reactions in the most 21st-century way possible—through memes.

The internet has been flooded with memes capturing everything from Hamilton's imagined first day in Ferrari red to playful jabs at how Mercedes and Ferrari fans are handling the news.

The Viral Sensation of Hamilton's Ferrari Move:

What do you think will Lewis Hamilton finally clinch that 8th WDC and bring the Prancing horse back to it's former glory?

