LeBron James Mom Gloria James

Renowned professional basketball player, LeBron James, openly displays his strong devotion and love for his family.

His high school years in Ohio brought him close to his future wife, Savannah Brinson, and this love story began in 2002 between two high schoolers.

LeBron often talks about his increasing affection for his family as he matures, attributing this growth to his upbringing in the inner city and his experiences from then.

This grounds his worldly view and his commitment to upholding his family values.

In the grand scheme of things, LeBron continually puts his family first in both his personal life and professional career, proof of his strong love for them.

LeBron consistently voices tremendous love and appreciation for his mother, Gloria James.

He often emphasizes her undying love and devotion as a single mother, acknowledging her sacrifices and the sense of security she provided to him.

Being a single mother, Gloria left an incredible imprint on LeBron's life. He often credits her for his triumphs and makes no secret of his profound love and respect for her.

This love shines through in various public displays including heartfelt messages sent to her and a FaceTime call celebrating his fourth NBA championship trophy.

Advertisement

Who is LeBron James' mom?

Gloria Marie James, LeBron James' mother, was born on February 4, 1968, in Akron, Ohio.

At only 16, she single-handedly raised LeBron, persistently supporting and inspiring him in personal matters and his career.

Gloria is frequently spotted cheering for LeBron at games and events.

Apart from being LeBron's number one fan, Gloria continually engages in charity work within the Akron community, acting as her son's representative.

Many describe her as modest, uncomplicated, and grounded, and credit her for the pivotal role she played in LeBron's successful basketball journey.

Gloria also serves as the vice president of the LeBron James Family Foundation, dedicated to helping less fortunate children in Akron, Ohio.

She commands a significant social media following and garners immense respect in her community.

With LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, starting their own family, Gloria embraced her new role as a grandmother.

She delights in her three grandchildren: LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri Nova.

LeBron immediately reached out to his mother, Gloria, after bagging the 2020 NBA Championship.

He chose to share this glorious moment through FaceTime, narrating their shared journey. In this heartfelt conversation, he expressed his gratitude, reaffirming their strong bond.

Gloria James Age and Height

Gloria James, born on February 4, 1968, currently aged 55, stands at approximately 5 feet 5 inches and weighs around 50 kg

Her body measurements are reportedly 36-26-36 inches. She is an American philanthropist, community advocate, and socialite.

ALSO READ: Detroit Pistons record longest NBA losing streak: Who have they beaten in 2023?

Gloria James' net worth

Gloria James has an estimated net worth of $2 million, largely derived from her media appearances alongside her son.

Her financial success serves as an inspiration to single mothers facing similar challenges in raising their children.

Gloria James, abandoned by her boyfriend, took on the challenge of raising her son all by herself. Her incredible journey has made her a global icon as the mother of one of the NBA's most legendary players.

Advertisement

Not only that, she is also admired as a successful entrepreneur and a prominent figure in the world of celebrity mothers.

Gloria James house - Where does Gloria James live now?

Gloria James, resides in Akron, Ohio, in a Tudor brick two-story house constructed around 1994, known as the Bath Township Mansion.

The house boasts approximately 12 rooms, including a family room.

Moreover, LeBron James has actively engaged in philanthropic and community endeavors in Akron.

Initiatives like the establishment of the LeBron James Museum and House Three Thirty have left a considerable imprint on the local community.

Hence, Gloria James is recognized as living in Akron, Ohio, where her son has deep ties and has significantly impacted the community through his contributions.

Is Gloria James married?

Gloria James, NBA star LeBron James's mother, remains unmarried.

She previously had associations with several men, among them Miami-based rapper Da Real Lambo, whom she was engaged to in 2016.

Nevertheless, their relationship ended before their planned wedding, and there is no evidence of their marriage.

Currently residing in Akron, Ohio, Gloria is dedicated to raising her grandchildren.

What does Gloria James do for a living?

As a philanthropist, community advocate, and socialite, Gloria James stands as the Vice President of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

This foundation directs its efforts towards resource provision for underprivileged children in Akron, Ohio.

Alongside this noble cause, Gloria passionately empowers communities through active involvement in diverse charities.

She regularly jubilates at her grandsons' basketball games, often taking to social media to celebrate their victories.

LeBron acknowledges that the existence of the I Promise School is entirely attributed to Gloria's relentless effort and work.

With a deep affection for her grandchildren, Gloria frequently shares photos of her shared joyous moments with them on Instagram.

How many children does Gloria James have other than LeBron?

Gloria James, the mother of LeBron James, had him as her only child when she was 16 years old. With Freda James, her mother, she singlehandedly raised LeBron.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LeBron's half-brother, Aaron McClelland Gamble, born in May 1987, is also quite a sports enthusiast. He communicates on social media with the username "ya_boi_ag".

Their relationship, however, didn't bloom into a brotherly bond. When Aaron sought LeBron's support during a tough time and didn't receive any, their relationship strained.

Despite having a common father, Anthony McClelland, the two don't maintain regular contact. Still, there's a hint that their relationship dynamics might change in the future.

ALSO READ: Who is the fastest and youngest to 10,000 points in NBA history and where does Luka Doncic rank?