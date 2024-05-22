Aaron Judge Calls The Sopranos Star Steve Schirripa For Unique Collaboration

A new Bronx star is winning hearts with his love for pinstripes and pups. Aaron Judge, the team's captain and home run champion, has become a certified dog parent, and his affinity for Dachshunds might lead to the most unlikely cooperation in Yankees history.

Judge's furry family consists of three very good boys: Lucky, the original rescue pup from his early career days in Fresno; Penny, the "compromise" Dachshund who won him over regardless of his early preference for larger breeds; and Gus, the newest pup who recently went viral for his adorable on-field debut at the Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge speaks on his Dachshund obsession

During a YES Network interview, Aaron Judge's Dachshund infatuation was revealed. He fondly described Penny as his "little sidekick" and declared Dachshunds to be the only dog he would ever desire. He lauded their devotion and faithfulness. Judge was happy as he explained how Penny came to be a part of his life.

While he initially promised his wife Samantha a dog once they acquired a house with a yard, he finally caved into her request for a smaller puppy fit for their New York City lifestyle. The compromise appears to have been a win-win since Judge is now a full-fledged Dachshund aficionado. He also proposed that the New York Yankees hold a "Little Dog Day" at the field, anticipating a meeting of other Wiener dog fans.

This quirky notion was the brainchild of none other than Steve Schirripa, the renowned actor best recognized for his role as Bobby Bacala on "The Sopranos." Schirripa, a fellow Dachshund owner, previously openly said that he wanted his dog to meet Judge's pack with one of the network's hosts.

Aaron Judge wants “The Sopranos” star Steve Schirripa to join the “Dachshund Club”

When questioned about the likelihood of this "Dachshund club" being a reality, Aaron Judge eagerly said, "We might have a Dachshund club, so I think the Yankees need to have a little dog day or something like that, so we can bring them all out and, you know, have our little powwow."

This humorous discussion has sparked talk about a possible collaboration between the Bombers star and the Sopranos icon, all in the name of their mutual passion for these short-legged furballs. Given that Schirripa is now in New York City, who knows? Their wishes may just come true!

By the way, Judge's affection for dogs extends beyond his own household. He fondly remembers Rookie, the unofficial batboy, from his Double-A days in Trenton. Rookie, a dog that attended the stadium, would retrieve Judge's bat after each hit, leaving it covered in bite marks—the highest conceivable badge of honor after a good game. However, Judge's canine ties extend beyond this aspect of his life.

