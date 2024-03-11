Who Was Aaron Rodgers ENGAGED TO Before Dating Billionaire's Daughter Mallory Edens? Exploring NFL Star's SECRET Hollywood Lover

Who is Aaron Rodgers currently dating? The NFL legend is currently dating Mallory Edens, daughter of NBA team Milwaukee Bucks' owner Wes Edens. Before Mallory Edens, Aaron Rodgers was engaged to a renowned Hollywood actress. For a long time, Rogers kept his relationship under the blanket.

Aaron Rodgers was in a serious relationship with THIS Hollywood actress before Mallory Edens

Mallory Edens and Aaron Rodgers sparked dating rumors in early 2023. But before her, Rodgers was in a serious relationship with Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley. The Fault in Our Stars actress and NFL legend were engaged in 2020. The Jets' star quarterback first talked about his engagement during the 10th annual NFL Honors show.

Also Read: All you need to know about Aaron Rodger' Girlfriend, Mallory Edens!

"2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped, playing for very little fans. I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career," Aaron Rodgers said during his speech.

Following his revelation about being engaged, it didn't take long for fans to connect the dots and find out it was Shailene Woodley. Back then, it was rumored that Shailene Woodley was in a relationship with Ben Volavola, the famous rugby player. But according to the New York Times, she broke up with him long before meeting Rodgers.

Advertisement

Also Read: Is Tom Brady Hindu? NFL Legend Spotted Wearing Locket With ‘Indian God’ As He Shows Off Miami Mansion in IG Story

But in mid-2022, long before rumors of Rodgers with Mallory Edens started to spread, it was strongly hinted that the NFL legend broke up with Woodley. According to a source who reported to PEOPLE, it was revealed that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers decided to go their separate ways.

Why did Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers part ways?

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working. They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them," a source had said, talking about Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's breakup.

Also Read: Where Did Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Go As They SNEAK OUT For A Low-Key Date After Her Singapore Concert?

Advertisement

After the breakup with Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers stayed single for a while up until 2023. It's been almost a year and Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens have kept their relationship as private as possible. Apart from attending Milwaukee Bucks games, they are rarely spotted together.