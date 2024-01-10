AEW Battle of the Belts IX: Cards, date, time, live stream details, how to watch, and more

AEW is gearing up to host their inaugural AEW Battle of the Belts IX this year. This special pay-per-view event is unique because every match on the card is a championship match.

AEW holds Battle of the Belts every four months, and this year's edition will be the ninth one.

The show typically lasts around 60 minutes and features four or five matches. Last year, at AEW Battle of the Belts 8, there were a total of four matches on the card.

Where to watch, match card, date, and timing

AEW will conduct their Battle of Belts IX in Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena, on January 13, 2024. The show will be live telecasted on TNT after AEW weekly show Collision. The show is expected to start at 10 P.M Eastern Time.

As of now, there is only one match announced - a tag team street match for the tag team championship between, Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara). Two or three matches are more to be announced on the card.

Advertisement

Results of last year’s Battle of Belts VIII

Last year AEW hosted a total of four Battles of Belts events, the first was The Battles of Belts V, headlined by Orange Cassidy (c) and Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

The second Battle of Belts was Battle of Belts IV, the main event by The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (c) (with Alex Abrahantes) vs. Q. T. Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs (with Aaron Solo and Harley Cameron) for ROH tag team championship.

The next edition of the event was Battle of Belts 7, AEW conducted the event on July 15, 2023, and the main event was Luchasaurus (c) vs. Shawn Spears for the TNT championship

ALSO READ: What did Tony Khan say about Jinder Mahal and how did the former WWE Champion respond?

The last edition of the event in 2023 was the Battle of Belts XIII, AEW hosted the event on October 21, 2023, and the main event was Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (c) vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker (with Anna Jay) for AEW trio Tag team championship.



Match and Result Championship on line Orange Cassidy (c) defeated John Silver (with Alex Reynolds) by pinfall Singles match for the AEW International Championship Samoa Joe (c) defeated Tony Nese by pinfall Singles match for the ROH World Television Championship Kris Statlander (c) defeated Willow Nightingale by pinfall Singles match for the AEW TBS Championship Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (c) defeated Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker (with Anna Jay) by pinfall Six-man tag team match for the AEW World Trios Championship

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes Net Worth - How much is Cody Rhodes Worth in 2024?