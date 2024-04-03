AEW Star MJF Calls Out The Rock for 'Stealing' His Idea Against Cody Rhodes Ahead of WrestleMania 40

A recent quote by The Rock has grabbed everyone's attention as he said, "The professional wrestling is interesting once again." We are indeed witnessing the peak excitement for this year's WrestleMania 40. The major credit goes to the saga between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. The Rock's entry has made the whole situation incredibly twisted and unexpected.

We are now just four days away from witnessing the Showcase of Immortals, where fans will finally witness whether Cody Rhodes can end his story or The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief will put a full stop to Cody Rhodes' dream.

The Brahma Bull recently reacted to a fan art of him and expressed, "Love this. What an artistic convergence of emotions. I'd like to buy this from you; my team will be in touch. I know a special mom who I'm going to gift this to."

But one thing he was unaware of is that the lady who made the fanart of The Rock assaulting Cody Rhodes was the ex-girlfriend of AEW champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF took matters into his own hands as he quoted the appreciation tweet from The Rock, and called him out for “Stealing” his idea of beating Cody Rhodes.



MJF said, “First, you steal my glorious idea to lash Cody. Now you try to cop art from my ex. I’m a fan. But please Leave me be, Dewey.”

The Rock’s WrestleMania 40 Recap

The Rock made his return at Raw Day 1 and, for the first time, hinted at his potential dream rivalry when he was quoted, “Should I sit at the head of the table?”. Later, at SmackDown after Royal Rumble 2024 Cody Rhodes was supposed to announce his WrestleMania 40 opponent.

The Brahma Bull made his shocking return and replaced Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Surprisingly, fans turned their back on The Rock and WWE management and shouted “WeWantCody.” WWE was quick to analyze significant backlash from fans, and revamped the idea and put Cody Rhodes back in the picture.

But this time, they added a unique twist where The Rock took a different path and turned heel joining forces with his brother Roman Reigns. And now, The Final Boss will do everything in his power to stop Cody Rhodes from winning at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock is set to lace his boots and make his in-ring return at WrestleMania XL night one as he will team up with his cousin Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

