There was a fan theory that was going viral on the internet related to the Super Bowl logo which predicted the final game. According to that theory, the Baltimore Ravens were in the Super Bowl against the 49ers. But this theory failed with Chiefs’ AFC Championship win. Here's another theory that's going viral:

Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship to get into the Super Bowl. According to a previous viral fan theory, it was the Ravens who were in the Super Bowl against the 49ers. But the Chiefs' win dismissed that theory. But recently, another fan theory has gone viral for predicting the Super Bowl winner.

According to this viral theory shared by an NFL fan, whenever the Kansas City Chiefs played in the waxing crescent moon, only 1 out of 19 times they have lost a game in the last five years. They have the best moon phase compared to any NFL team. Interestingly, the Super Bowl is also under waxing crescent conditions.

This fan theory is going viral on the internet for claiming Kansas City Chiefs to be the winner for the Super Bowl 2024. Their winning rate under the waxing crescent conditions is pretty impressive. Thus, if this fan theory is pretty accurate, the Chiefs are going to win over the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

When is the Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl 2024 is on February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. The game will be played between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs came into the Super Bowl after beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. The San Francisco 49ers got into the finals by beating the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.

