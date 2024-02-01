Super Bowl Tickets 2024: How Much Are Super Bowl Tickets And Where And How To Buy Them?

The Super Bowl 2024 will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. With the biggest football event just around the corner, tickets are being sold faster than ever. But how much are the Super Bowl tickets and how can you get the tickets for yourself? Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl tickets.

How much are Super Bowl tickets in 2024?

An interesting fact about Super Bowl tickets is that there's no fixed range for them. According to TicketIQ, the cost of an average seat is currently around $10,026. Talking about the average range of the tickets, as per StubHub, it goes from $6300 to as high as $44,000. When it comes to tickets, there's always the lowest price and highest price.

Most expensive Super Bowl tickets

The most expensive Super Bowl ticket currently costs about $44,100 on StubHub. It's a zone club high-end premium seat that comes with a VIP pass. The seat is in section C112, in Row 11. Apart from that, tickets that are a little less expensive but still pretty costly, range in the price bracket of $30,000 to $35,000.

Cheapest Super Bowl tickets

There are relatively cheap tickets available for the Super Bowl. You could purchase upper-deck and corner seats in the 346 Section and Row 12 at a cost of $6300. This is currently the cheapest Super Bowl ticket available on StubHub.

Where to buy Super Bowl tickets

When it comes to Super Bowl tickets, the biggest question in everyone's mind is where to buy them. There are multiple options to buy Super Bowl tickets. But we recommend you to always choose a trusted and reliable ticket booking platform. Some great options include Ticketmaster, Vividseats, SeatGeek, and StubHub.

These are some of the most used ticket-booking websites/platforms, especially for NFL games. You can check out any of these platforms, compare the prices, and book tickets to your desired seat in the stadium. Nevertheless, always avoid buying tickets from unethical and unsafe sources since the risk of scams is high with them.

How to buy Super Bowl tickets

You can choose any of your desired ticket booking platforms from the above-shared options. Once done, go to the website and simply buy the tickets. Here is an example of buying Super Bowl tickets from Vividseats:

Visit the Vividseats website. You will have multiple rows and seat options appear on your screen. Pick your desired seat and simply click/tap on it. Choose the number of tickets and click/tap on CHECK OUT. If you already have an account, you will be redirected to the DELIVERY section. If not, you will have to create an account by simply entering your email address. In the DELIVERY section, choose Electronic Transfer and then click/tap on the CONTINUE TO BILLING button. Now pick the desired payment methods and click/tap on the CONTINUE TO PAYMENT button. Make the payment and that's it. After the payment confirmation, you will receive your tickets in your email inbox. Your tickets will also be visible in your account with Vividseats.

So that's how we buy Super Bowl tickets. Mostly, the process of buying the tickets from such websites remains the same. Simply, select the seat, make the payment and you are done. It takes less than ten minutes to buy the tickets, it's that easy. However, just make sure to use trusted ticket-booking websites.

Parking Passes for Super Bowl 2024

There are parking spots available for the Super Bowl 2024 but the options are very limited. In fact, most of the dedicated places/spots at the stadium might have been filled by now. Nevertheless, if you are able to get a spot for yourself, you might not be able to stay more than 4 hours prior to the game.

Don't worry if you cannot get yourself parking space inside the stadium, there are multiple parking lots near the stadium that you can check out. Talking about the cost, it varies from space to space. But one thing is common everywhere, the longer you stay, the more you play. Besides, SpotHero is a great platform to buy parking passes.

How to travel to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl

Las Vegas is one of the most famous tourist locations in the world. It's a hub for tourism, especially during the Super Bowl. There are multiple options to travel to Las Vegas. You can get on a plane to Vegas or travel by road, whatever options suit you the best. Nevertheless, there's no shortage of accommodation in Vegas.

But when it comes to accommodation, the more time you wait to book a place, the more the cost of the accommodation will be. So make a proper plan, book the accommodation and plane tickets and Vegas will be ready to serve you the best time of your life. Enjoy the Super Bowl 2024 because the Chiefs are ready for a battle against the 49ers. Who do you support?

Super Bowl ticket price history

In the last few years, the cost of Super Bowl tickets has changed a lot. In fact, during the peak time, the hit of inflation affected the Super Bowl tickets as well. Here is the cost of Super Bowl tickets in the last few years: