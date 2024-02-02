How Long Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Been Together? NFL Star Reveals Exactly When They Started Dating

When it comes to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the most anticipated and yet not well-answered question is when the two started dating. Many fans assume that the starting point of their relationship was the Chiefs game that Taylor attended last year. Travis Kelce recently revealed the real starting point.

Travis Kelce and when he really started dating Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce recently made an appearance on ESPN's famous The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday where he made some interesting reveals about his relationship. Most of the world thinks that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating right after her first game appearance last year. But that's not the truth.

Taylor Swift attended her first-ever Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24, 2023. Travis Kelce revealed that they had known each other before that. "We had known each other for close to a month up to that point," the Chiefs' tight end revealed during his Wednesday appearance.

In fact, it wasn't just a very random thing, when we talk about Taylor Swift attending that Chiefs game. The Super Bowl championship revealed that it was he who invited her to the Chiefs game. "It wasn't just an out-of-the-blue," Travis said, clearing the fog around Taylor first's Chiefs game.

Travis also revealed how he loves it when Taylor comes to the stadium and supports her. "It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man," Chiefs tight end told McAfee. Talking about last year, Travis would have received more attention in 2023 than he ever did in his life. It was a completely new experience.

But all and all, Travis has learned from Taylor how to enjoy that level of attention. "But I'm having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside all the cranky NFL fans that just don't want to see the Chiefs win," Travis had said during The Pat McAfee Show.

Travis Kelce's hot take on not attending the Grammys with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is not going to be walking next to Taylor Swift on the red carpets of Grammys. In the same episode of The Pat McAfee Show where he talked about his relationship, the Chiefs tight end also made a statement about Grammys.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for but I think I got practice on Sunday," said Travis, explaining the reason why he cannot be with Taylor Swift on her big night.

