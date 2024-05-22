Alonzo Mourning Reveals Reason Behind Michael Jordan Dunking on Him As Rookie; All You Need to Know

Although Alonzo Mourning has experienced many great moments in his career, his game against the Chicago Bulls in his rookie year will always remain the most memorable. When asked what as a freshman a memory he would not forget, Zo, the second overall pick of the Charlotte Hornets that season, uttered two initials: MJ.

Zo said on All the Smoke podcast, "MJ….when he dunked on me, oh he dunked on me, he screamed…he flexed and screamed. …I mean the roar after he dunked on me, I was like okay.”

Mourning Was a Recognized Shot-Blocker

Over his career, Mourning was most known for his ability to block shots. During his rookie season, he demonstrated this by averaging 3.5 blocks across 78 regular-season games. Beyond his skill at blocking shots, the former Georgetown Hoya was a superb player overall. His 21.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game average helped him finish second in the Rookie of the Year competition.

Though it wasn't unanimous, Shaquille O'Neal, the first pick in that draft class, was chosen to receive the honor. That year, Mourning received two votes, keeping "The Diesel" from taking home the ROY trophy with a unanimous vote.

Kendall Gill Was the Culprit Behind My Humiliation, Zo

Mourning said that if his teammate had stayed in step with Jordan, he wouldn't have felt embarrassed. Kendall Gill, his former teammate, was the one he blamed. He brought up how Mike had been trash-talked by the fifth overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft. Most people are aware of how the five-time NBA MVP will react in that scenario.

Mourning added, "I'm blaming Kendall Gil for that. K G was always talking sh*t to Mike, and I'm like, 'Yo, he going to blow past you, he coming at me." The Hornets had a great season in Zo's rookie year. They made it to the playoffs, but the New York Knicks beat them in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

