Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has a beloved dog named Anthony Edwards Jr., affectionately called Ant Jr. who came into Edwards' life in 2021.

During the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Timberwolves faced the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Since then, there's been a playful rivalry between fans and players of these teams.

Now, in a social media post on Instagram, Ant Jr. was shown with a new toy. Edwards channeling his humor mentioned from Ant Jr.'s perspective and called the toy "The Nugget," Clearly, it is a cheeky jab at their opponents, the Denver Nuggets.

Ant Jr. was present at Game 3 wearing a custom Timberwolves jersey but the Timberwolves lost that game against. However, they went on to win the series in seven games!

What happened at the Nuggets vs Timberwolves playoff 2024?

Nuggets vs Timberwolves playoff 2024 was definitely one for the history books! It went the full seven games, with both teams trading blows throughout. The final outcome was Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets 4-3. This was a rematch of the 2023 first-round series, which the Nuggets won.

Game 7 was particularly dramatic. The Timberwolves took the lead late in the 4th quarter, but the Nuggets fought back. In the final seconds, Jamal Murray's desperation three-point attempt missed which sent the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years. Woah!

When is the Minnesota Timberwolves next playing?

The Minnesota Timberwolves' next game is against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. This is the first game of a seven-game series to determine who will represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. The Timberwolves currently have home-court advantage which means they will play Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 at Target Center.

Game 1: Timberwolves vs Mavericks (May 23, Target Center)

Game 2: Timberwolves vs Mavericks (May 25, Target Center)

Game 3: Mavericks vs Timberwolves (May 27, American Airlines Center)

Game 4: Mavericks vs Timberwolves (May 29, American Airlines Center)

Game 5: Timberwolves vs Mavericks (May 31, Target Center) [If Necessary]

Game 6: Mavericks vs Timberwolves (June 1, American Airlines Center) [If Necessary]

Game 7: Timberwolves vs Mavericks (June 3rd, Target Center) [If Necessary]